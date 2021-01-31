Lil Uzi Vert says he paid Eliantte jewelers $24M for a pink diamond, jokes he plans to implant the stone in his forehead

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert said that he bought a pink diamond worth millions. Pic credit: Lil Uzi Vert/YouTube

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert claims that he paid millions of dollars for a “natural pink diamond” from Eliantte jewelers.

The rap artist took to social media to tell astonished fans that he’s been paying for the pink diamond since 2017.

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017,” he tweeted (see tweets below). “That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

When a fan questioned the rapper how he felt comfortable “walking around owing so much money,” he clarified that he just finished paying the entire sum.

When another fan asked why he didn’t put the diamond in a ring, he said people would make fun of him if he lost the ring. He added that he planned to put it in his forehead.

He also said he has insurance for the precious stone.

He bragged that the pink diamond cost so much that it was worth more than all his personal assets, including his cars and home, together.

His social media post included 24 money bag emojis that fans interpreted to mean that the diamond cost $24 million.

Fans compared Lil Uzi Vert to the Marvel superhero character Vision

Although Lil Uzi Vert’s statement that he planned to put the stone in his forehead was clearly a joke, fans have been comparing the rapper to the marvel comics superhero character, Vision.

Pic credit: @LILUZIVERT/Twitter

Fans joked that placing the precious stone in his forehead like Vision wouldn’t stop them from taking it from him.

They joked that if they met him walking the streets with the stone in his forehead, they would yank it out like the supervillain Thanos did in the Avengers movie.

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is also known for his collection of luxury cars

Monsters and Critics reported back in March that the rapper was known for his collection of luxury cars.

The collection included a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Audi R8, Bentleys, and a Bugatti Veyron.

He reportedly bought the Bugatti Veyron in 2019 from Floyd Mayweather Jr. for $1.7 million.

Early last year, a video that went viral on social media (see above) showed officers issuing a ticket and clamping the wheels of Lil Uzi Vert’s Bugatti Veyron in New York City.

The latest news comes after Monsters and Critics reported that rapper NBA YoungBoy may have ditched his signature diamond grill for pearly white veneers.