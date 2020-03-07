Lil Uzi Vert’s Bugatti Veyron supercar messed up by parking inspectors in NYC

Lil Uzi Vert’s (Symere Woods) multi-million dollar Bugatti Veyron has been at the center of attention lately due partly to a multi-colored wrap that makes a bold statement about the Philly rapper’s taste.

A video recently emerged on social media (see below) showing New York traffic cops issuing a ticket and clamping the wheels of the rapper’s Bugatti Veyron.

A bystander filmed traffic cops clamping the wheels of Lil Uzi Vert’s Bugatti

A bystander filmed the moment and ran a commentary as the officers clamped the wheels. The bystander noted that the officers were “scratching” the wheels in the process of securing the clamps.

Multiple videos later emerged on Instagram showing the Bugatti being transported on a flatbed.

Lil Uzi Vert took to Twitter the day after the incident to explain that the vehicle was being transported to the shop to have its rims fixed.

Lil Uzi Vert gets his $1.7M Bugatti booted and his rim damaged earlier today in NYC 👀🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iyz3RN3ydf — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) February 25, 2020

Fans understood from Lil Uzi Vert’s comment that the traffic officers damaged the rims while trying to secure the clamps.

“I’m sending it 2 my shop to get my rims fixed that’s why it’s on a Flatbed they fucked my s**t up it’s cool tho I got more.”

I’m sending it 2 my shop to get my rims fixed that’s why it’s on a Flatbed they fucked my shit up it’s cool tho 🛸 I got more 😇 https://t.co/l4JsGM0m9k — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 26, 2020

The Instagram videos below show the Bugatti being transported on a flatbed.

Lil Uzi Vert is being panned over the custom wrap for his Bugatti

Lil Uzi Vert has been receiving criticism on social media over the colorful custom wrap for his Bugatti Veyron. Many consider the multicolored wrap to be in poor taste.

A critic on the website Carscoops commented that the wrap looked like it was “designed by a 5-year old for Hot Wheels.”

Lil Uzi Vert’s Bugatti Veyron is indeed a riot of primary colors. The car’s iconic grille is wrapped in yellow, while the bumper is wrapped in blue chrome. The color contrast is them completed with a splash of red chrome across the hood.

The hood also bears the image of the anime character Spike Spiegel from the anime series Cowboy Bebop.

Although many think that the custom wrap is gaudy and tasteless, Lil Uzi Vert’s fans have been defending him, saying that the design was inspired by the rapper’s love for anime.

Lil Uzi Vert’s supporters point to his growing collection of luxury cars with custom designs supposedly inspired by his anime obsession.

Must be a generational thing. Philly rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, did this to his Bugatti Veyron. Ettore Bugatti is rolling in his grave. #PhillyAutoShow pic.twitter.com/mvNTUvKHYb — PoconoAutoLaw (@PoconoAutoLaw) February 15, 2020

Lil Uzi Vert is known for his collection of luxury cars

Lil Uzi Vert has a collection of luxury cars that includes a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Audi R8, Bentleys, and his famous multi-colored Bugatti Veyron.

He reportedly bought the Bugatti Veyron from Floyd Mayweather Jr. for $1.7 million in 2019 to celebrate his 25th birthday.

Lil Uzi Vert is also the proud owner of a custom Audi R8 that features digitally-printed anime designs.