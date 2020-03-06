Lil Uzi Vert album Eternal Atake drops: How to stream or download new album online

On Friday, several new hip-hop projects arrived for mass consumption. That included Megan Thee Stallion’s new music after she recently indicated it might be a while before she released anything.

In addition, while fans had a bit of a heads up, there was also surprise Lil Uzi Vert album Eternal Atake which arrived online on March 6.

Here’s the latest on the new album, as well as how to download or stream it online.

Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake trailer and tracklist

It’s been a long wait for fans to get a new Lil Uzi Vert album. He’s teased fans for over a year, ever since December 2018, per iHeart’s report.

The first announcement of Eternal Atake, or tease, came at his Lil Uzi Vert & Friends concert in Philadelphia. At that time, he said the album was done, and many assumed it would be out soon after.

However, time passed, and he kept teasing. Now it’s finally here.

The new album features a total of 18 tracks, two of which are bonuses. One of those just recently arrived online called That Way and features a sample of the well-known Backstreet Boys hit — I Want It That Way.

Futsal Shuffle is the other bonus and his other recent single.

This album is light in one’s light in terms of guest stars. Only Syd makes a guest appearance on the song Urgency, with Lil Uzi Vert handling the rest.

Eternal Atake is Lil Uzi Vert’s second official studio album, following up 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2. That album charted at the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard album charts and went two-times platinum with the RIAA.

Now the 25-year-old rapper is hoping for another successful release with Eternal Atake.

Ahead of the new album’s release, the hip-hop star dropped a short film for the album called BabyPluto. It served as a trailer for the Eternal Atake release.

Baby Pluto is also the first track on the new album (tracklist and playlist below).

Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake tracklist

1. Baby Pluto 3:30 Lo Mein 3:15 Silly Watch 3:16 Pop 3:47 You Better Move 3:17 Homecoming 3:34 I’m Sorry 3:32 Celebration Station 3:15 Bigger Than Life 3:13 Chrome Hearts Tags Chief Keef 3:33 Bust Me 3:14 Prices 3:53 Urgency (featuring Syd) 3:01 Venetia 3:09 Secure the Bag 3:58 P2 3:55 Futsal Shuffle 2020 (bonus track) 3:19 That Way (bonus track) 3:32

Where to stream or download Eternal Atake

As with many brand new releases, listeners can stream them at the usual suspects in terms of platforms.

Apple Music subscribers can head over now to their app on mobile devices or elsewhere to start listening. The same goes for Spotify and TIDAL music subscribers.

The embedded Spotify playlist below allows for listening to Lil Uzi Vert’s full new album. Or head to the Spotify link below.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

All three music platforms above allow for downloading a full album to listen to offline. Each has different requirements or subscription plans, as well as free trial details for new subscribers.

Amazon Music Unlimited also allows subscribers to stream the new album. In addition, Amazon has the album for purchase on digital download here.