Lea Michelle shares throwback pic of green Oscars dress

Lea Michele posted a throwback pic to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lea Michele took to Instagram to share a throwback snap with her followers. The actor posted a picture of her outfit from the previous weekend at the 94th Annual Academy Awards show. She attended the ceremony with her husband, Zandy Reich.

The Glee star has been staying out of trouble lately – following some major drama brought up from her days on the Fox musical series. A background actor accused Michele of being a bully on set, accompanied by similar stories from other costars.

While Michele offered her apologies after the incident, that damage had already been done. She was dropped as a spokesperson for the meal prep brand Hello Fresh.

Since, the singer has given birth to her first son, Ever Leo. She also starred in the 2021 reunion concert for Spring Awakening – her Broadway debut alongside Jonathan Groff.

Lea Michele posts throwback pic

The singer-songwriter is still riding high from her Oscars trip. Michele showed off her green dress in a third Instagram picture from the ceremony.

“One week ago,” she wrote. The image shows the star walking hand-in-hand with her husband. She is wearing a long emerald green gown with a high slit paired with silver shoes and a diamond necklace. Reich is donning a classic black-and-white suit.

Michele celebrates their anniversary with her husband

Michele’s Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her athletic lifestyle and friends. Back in March, the actor was celebrating her anniversary with her husband.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wrote, “6 years of friendship, 5 years together, 3 years of marriage, 1 1/2 as parents” and shared a beach couples photo where the two were all smiles.

She went on to share a throwback picture from their wedding ceremony. The singer rocked a strapless white gown and a classic tulle veil.

A few days prior, Michele shared an image of her holding her son while walking on a boardwalk leading to a row of cabanas while wearing a black bikini. She captioned it, “Saltwater and sunshine with my little man.”

Aside from starring in the Spring Awakening reunion tour, her most recent venture in the entertainment industry was to release her fourth studio album. Called Forever: A Lullaby Album and is filled with cover songs dedicated to her son.

It includes popular songs Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Here Comes the Sun, and Songbird.