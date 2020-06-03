Lea Michele fired as spokeswoman for HelloFresh following bullying accusations from Glee co-star

Lea Michele was dropped as the spokeswoman for recipe kit delivery service HelloFresh. This follows former Glee co-star Samantha Ware accusing Michele of bullying on the set of the hit show.

Michele has not yet responded to the accusations that were leveled against her, but a statement has been released by HelloFresh about the company deciding to go in a different direction.

“We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele,” a statement reads. “We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately.”

The company also stated that “HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind.”

Ware posts on social media about Michele

On Monday, Samantha Ware responded to a Twitter post that Lea Michele had made about George Floyd.

Michele posted, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.” Ware replied to the tweet later in the evening, using all capital letters to try to get her point across.

Ware said, in part, “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET.[sic]”

Several other Glee cast members ended up taking part in the thread, but Michele did not return to add to the thread herself.

On the show, Michele played Rachel Berry for all six seasons, while Ware appeared in Season 6 as new student Jane Hayword. It now appears that Ware has a story to tell about her experience with the show.

One part of the tweet that Ware posted has a lot of Twitter users asking questions and posting memes about wigs. It reads, “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…[sic]”

Lea Michele acting career

After spending six seasons on the Ryan Murphy project for FOX, Michele appeared on Scream Queens as Hester Ulrich and then the short-lived comedy The Mayor as Valentina Barella.

Michele has also spent time working on her singing career, putting out three albums that were separate from all the songs she sang for Glee. Those albums were Louder, Places, and Christmas in the City. Louder made it to No. 4 on the Billboard album charts, while Places only made it to No. 28 before bowing out.