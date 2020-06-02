Samantha Ware accuses Lea Michele of making life a ‘living hell’ during Glee Season 6

Samantha Ware doesn’t have fond memories of Lea Michele from her time on Glee. Ware was a Season 6 cast member on the hit FOX show and she had some drama to share with social media about the experience.

Ware debuted during the final season of Glee, where she played the character of new student Jane Hayward. She appeared on 11 of the 13 episodes during Season 6 – a season that also included Michele.

Michele played the character of Rachel Berry during all six seasons of the show. Glee was a Ryan Murphy project that brought him early fame on television. Since then, Murphy has made a name for himself with American Horror Story.

Ware responds to Michele on Twitter

When Samantha Ware saw Lea Michele’s post about George Floyd on Twitter, she felt the need to immediately respond to her social media post.

Floyd was killed while being detained by four Minneapolis police officers last week. The death of Floyd has sparked outrage around the country and quite a lot of protests as well.

While the officer who had his knee on the neck of Floyd when he died as been arrested, the other three officers participating in the arrest have not been charged with anything.

The lack of charges has led to many celebrities sounding off on social media. That included Kevin Hart, who is pushing for the arrest of the other three officers.

Add Michele to the list of celebrities posting on Twitter about it, as she stated “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

As seen in the Twitter post shared below, Ware had a response that she felt needed to be shouted, as she put her entire post in capital letters.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

More Glee cast members join in on Twitter beef

Following the lead of Samantha Ware, actor Alex Newell also started replying to the thread with GIFs. Newell played Unique Adams on the show, serving as a recurring character during seasons 3, 4, and 6 and as a regular on Season 5.

One of those GIFs is shared below:

Later, Newell would respond to another Twitter user asking why the actor posed for a picture with Michele during a Broadway show in 2018. The user also asked why Newell returned to Glee after getting fired in Season 5.

Newell stated, “She was there I was being polite!! Like I was with anyone that came to see my show!”

He went on to post that “Also I know youre not talking about the season I wasn’t in… until I had to ask to come back so I could pay my bills… since I was released mid season five… while being a series regular![sic]”

Amber Riley adds her two cents to Glee feud

Ambery Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on Glee, also joined the chat thread. Her posts included herself sipping tea while rolling her eyes and then a GIF of her saying “Let’s move on” with a caption that read “#DefundThePolice #prosecutekillercops #BlackLivesMatter.”