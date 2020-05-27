American Horror Story spin-off in development at FX, Ryan Murphy confirms new project and title

American Horry Story spin-off rumors started up when creator Ryan Murphy teased the idea on social media earlier in May. Now, we have confirmation that it is going to take place.

The green light has been given from the bosses at FX and the AHS spin-off is now officially in development. For fans of the original show, this is going to come as great news.

The plan is for the AHS spin-off to show up on the 2020-2021 programming slate for FX, giving television viewers something to look forward to – possibly as early as fall 2020.

AHS spin-off gets a name

The new show is going to be called American Horror Stories, which keeps it very close to the title of the original show. This will make it easy for fans to follow along, but possibly confusing for television viewers who don’t watch AHS already.

There aren’t a lot of additional details to go along with the news that the AHS spin-off has been approved. What is already known is that Ryan Murphy is definitely developing the venture and he is hard at work to present some original content to FX.

Another key detail that has been revealed is that each new episode of the spin-off will focus on a different ghost story. That means the episodes could likely stand alone, to begin with, but could also be tied together as a season progresses.

So far, nine seasons of the parent show have already aired on FX. The ninth season was called American Horror Story: 1984 and it referenced a lot of the classic horror films while taking place in 1984. It did very well for the network and many viewers loved it.

American Horror Story 10 will also take place on FX very soon.

Who will be in the American Horror Stories cast?

There is going to be a lot of attention on the American Horror Stories cast, especially with how many big names have been along for the ride on the parent show.

It’s unclear if some of the actors and actresses from AHS will crossover to the spin-off, but it would certainly be possible for people like Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, and Evan Peters to do just that.

Other notable people who have appeared at some point during the first nine seasons of the show include Angela Bassett, Taissa Farmiga, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Gabourey Sidibe, Mare Winningham, Leslie Grossman, and John Carroll Lynch.

Yes, the ensemble cast for the show has been very large and that will likely continue if Ryan Murphy has his way with episodes of American Horror Stories.