Heather Morris on Lea Michele: She was ‘very unpleasant to work with’ on Glee

Heather Morris has some Lea Michele dirt to share. She becomes the latest Glee cast member to state that Michele was difficult to work with on the show.

On Wednesday, Morris took to Twitter to share her opinions on the bullying controversy that has enveloped Michele over the past few days. And it didn’t look like she pulled any punches.

Glee cast sharing stories of working with Lea Michele

Samantha Ware started things off by responding to a Twitter post that Lea Michele had made in support of George Floyd. She took the opportunity to point out how she had felt bullied during her time playing Jane Hayward on Season 6 of the show.

Several other cast members, including Alex Newell (played Unique Adams) and Amber Riley (she played Mercedes), shared their thoughts as well. It only continued after that and it has created a storm on social media.

Soon after that, Michele was removed as the spokeswoman for HelloFresh, as the company felt that she no longer represented the image that the company was going for.

And now, Heather Morris, who played cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce, has come forward with her own comments on the situation.

Heather Morris posts about working with Lea Michele

Referencing what has been taking place online, Morris made a lengthy statement on her Twitter account that references how she feels that “hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure.”

Morris went on to state, “was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.”

Later, in the same post, Morris accepted a bit of responsibility for not having pointed it out earlier. She stated that “it’s also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning along with the rest of society.”

As noted in the post shared below, she also indicated that she could not comment on whether or not Michele was being racist in her behavior toward other cast members.

So far, Heather Morris is the most high-profile member of the Glee cast to come forward with her frustrations about working with Lea Michele.

With the way that the information has been slowly trickling out from former members of the cast, fans of the show should not be surprised if tomorrow leads to someone else coming forward.