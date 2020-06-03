Lea Michele’s Spring Awakening castmate Gerard Canonico blasts apology, calls her ‘nightmare’

Lea Michele’s Spring Awakening castmate has joined in the group of actors who say they’ve had issues while working with or around the former Glee star.

The recent controversy first started when Glee co-star Samantha Ware spoke about how Michele treated her on the show. That led to comments from another former Glee co-star about Lea’s treatment of them.

Michele apologized for behavior she claimed she didn’t remember. That motivated Broadway actor Gerard Canonico to make comments to express similar sentiments about the actress’s poor behavior.

Canonico describes Lea Michele as ‘nightmare’ towards cast

The latest comments about Lea Michele arrive from Gerard Canonico, a Spring Awakening understudy while Lea Michele was part of the Broadway show in 2006.

Michele had taken to Instagram to issue an apology towards her former Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware. However, Canonico was among the commenters that blasted Michele with a comment on the post.

According to PEOPLE, Canonico commented on how difficult it was to work on the same show as Lea Michele, despite trying to be nice and get along with her.

“You were nothing but a nightmare to me and fellow understudy cast members,” Canonico wrote about Michele. “You made us feel like we didn’t belong there.”

“I tried for years to be nice to you to no avail. Maybe actually apologize instead of placing the blame on how others ‘perceive’ you,” Canonico added.

It’s clear that Canonico didn’t feel what Michele offered was a sincere apology regarding the behaviors castmates accused her of.

Glee stars called out Michele, actress loses sponsorship

Samantha Marie Ware was the first actress to come forward and make a comment regarding the way Michele treated her during her time on the hit show Glee. Ware’s comments came as a response to Lea Michele tweeting support for the Black Lives Matter movement on May 29.

She referred to Michele as making her time on the show a “living nightmare” and that Michele had her questioning her decision to work in Hollywood.

Lea Michele called out for making #Glee a ‘living hell’ for co-star Samantha Marie Ware due to ‘traumatic microaggressions.’ pic.twitter.com/oRqBONSxDJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 2, 2020

Several other Glee co-stars also spoke up about Michele including actors Dabier Snell and Josh Blumenkranz. Both backed up the statements that working with Michele was difficult while they were there.

Snell mentioned in his comment that he wasn’t allowed to sit at the table with Michele and others, as he was made to feel he didn’t belong there with other castmates.

The original statement from Ware was what appeared to prompt Michele’s recent online apology, but it’s clear that many people don’t feel it’s sincere, or enough from her.

As a result of the recent accusations, Lea Michele has found herself out of a partnership. HelloFresh issued a statement via a tweet on June 2 in which the food kit company said they don’t “condone racism nor discrimination of any kind” and had ended their partnership with the actress, effective immediately.