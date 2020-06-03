Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Glee actor Dabier Snell says Lea Michele ‘wouldn’t let me sit at table because I didn’t belong there’


By Leave a comment
Actress Lea Michele
Actor Dabier Snell has accused actress Lea Michele of not letting him sit with other Glee cast members because she thought he did not belong. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Actor Dabier Snell says Lea Michele wouldn’t let him sit at a table with other cast members while they were filming Glee because he “didn’t belong there.”

Snell’s comment came in response to a tweet that Michele posted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Michele tweeted on Friday, May 29:

“George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end.”

Snell reacted to the tweet by calling out Michele for what he perceived to be her hypocrisy. The former Glee actor recalled that Michele wouldn’t let him “sit at table” with other Glee cast members.

Snell, who played a minor role in an episode of Glee back in 2014, is known for playing Will on The CW’s Black Lightning.

Michele starred on Glee as Rachel Berry.

 

 

Samantha Ware also accused Michele of bullying

Lea Michele’s Glee co-star Samantha Ware also accused Michele of bullying. Ware tweeted that Michele made her first TV gig a “living hell.”

Ware, who played Jane Hayward in multiple episodes of Glee Season 6, said she learned that Michele told other cast members that if she had the opportunity, she would “s**t” on Ware’s wig.

Ware described Michele’s actions as “traumatic microaggressions” that made her wonder whether she could continue her Hollywood career.

 

Former black Glee cast members tweeted in support of Snell and Ware

Former black Glee cast members who showed support for Snell and Ware on Twitter included Alex Newell and Amber Patrice Riley.

Newell, who played Unique Adams in Glee Season 3, tweeted:

Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on Glee, also posted a GIF showing her raising a finger as if to say, “Me too.”

 

HollyFresh dropped Michele’s sponsorship

The meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh reacted to the allegations against Michele with a tweet announcing that they were ending their partnership with the actress.

Michele apologized for her actions

People reported that a rep for Michele later released a statement, saying that the actress does not recall Ware’s allegation.

“When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them. While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.”

Actress Naya Rivera also clashed with Lea Michele

Glee cast members who had previously shared stories about Michele’s conduct on the set of Glee included actress Naya Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez on the show.

She revealed in her book, titled Sorry, Not Sorry, that she and Michele had a strained relationship and that Michele stopped talking to her.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of