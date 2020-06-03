Glee actor Dabier Snell says Lea Michele ‘wouldn’t let me sit at table because I didn’t belong there’

Actor Dabier Snell says Lea Michele wouldn’t let him sit at a table with other cast members while they were filming Glee because he “didn’t belong there.”

Snell’s comment came in response to a tweet that Michele posted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Michele tweeted on Friday, May 29:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end.”

Snell reacted to the tweet by calling out Michele for what he perceived to be her hypocrisy. The former Glee actor recalled that Michele wouldn’t let him “sit at table” with other Glee cast members.

Snell, who played a minor role in an episode of Glee back in 2014, is known for playing Will on The CW’s Black Lightning.

Michele starred on Glee as Rachel Berry.

George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 29, 2020

GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs — Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020

I try to bring good vibes and create content for ppl to laugh and enjoy! Seeing her message brought back bad memories of being less than on set of glee. Ain’t goin stand for her being fake like she care. — Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020

Samantha Ware also accused Michele of bullying

Lea Michele’s Glee co-star Samantha Ware also accused Michele of bullying. Ware tweeted that Michele made her first TV gig a “living hell.”

Ware, who played Jane Hayward in multiple episodes of Glee Season 6, said she learned that Michele told other cast members that if she had the opportunity, she would “s**t” on Ware’s wig.

Ware described Michele’s actions as “traumatic microaggressions” that made her wonder whether she could continue her Hollywood career.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Former black Glee cast members tweeted in support of Snell and Ware

Former black Glee cast members who showed support for Snell and Ware on Twitter included Alex Newell and Amber Patrice Riley.

Newell, who played Unique Adams in Glee Season 3, tweeted:

Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on Glee, also posted a GIF showing her raising a finger as if to say, “Me too.”

HollyFresh dropped Michele’s sponsorship

The meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh reacted to the allegations against Michele with a tweet announcing that they were ending their partnership with the actress.

HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately. — HelloFresh US (@HelloFresh) June 2, 2020

Michele apologized for her actions

People reported that a rep for Michele later released a statement, saying that the actress does not recall Ware’s allegation.

“When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them. While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.”

Actress Naya Rivera also clashed with Lea Michele

Glee cast members who had previously shared stories about Michele’s conduct on the set of Glee included actress Naya Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez on the show.

She revealed in her book, titled Sorry, Not Sorry, that she and Michele had a strained relationship and that Michele stopped talking to her.