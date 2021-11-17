Lady Gaga wears revealing black gown for New York premiere of House of Gucci while posing with fellow actors

Lady Gaga slayed on the red carpet premiere event for House of Gucci in New York this week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lady Gaga just keeps bringing the heat!

The Poker Face singer and A Star Is Born actress, 35, wowed once again on the red carpet as she promoted her recent film House of Gucci.

Gaga wore a dramatic black dress with a very revealing top that was just about as see-through as a gown can get before showing more than may be desired.

The eclectic performer kept her platinum locks tied tight in a severe up-do with blunt bangs that cut across her forehead.

Gaga let the eye-popping gown do all the talking and wore only diamond-encrusted earrings and no other jewelry.

Posing in a few shots with fellow House of Gucci actors Jared Leto and Al Pacino, Gaga proved that she has successfully made the transition from being solely a singer to now having more street cred as an actress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) In a separate post, Gaga shared a bigger shot that showed Adam Driver and Jeremy Irons were also in attendance, along with several other members of cast and crew.

Jared Leto chose a bright yellow velvet suit and gold shoes for his appearance on the House of Gucci red carpet

Although an absolute vision, Lady Gaga was not the only one turning heads at the event.

Co-star Jared Leto, whom is known for his often-eccentric attire, donned a mustard-yellow velvet suit complete with gold shoes to mark the event, covering his chest with what appeared to be a gold-sequined shirt with a drooping neckline.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor rocked white painted fingernails and draped a white fur coat over his shoulders for added warmth.

Gaga rocked a gorgeous floral jacket and platform shoes recently

Lady Gaga recently wore a stunning floral jacket with huge platforms for more movie press in New York, looking dazzling in the dark blue coat with large, embroidered, white flowers and crisp, white pants split at the ankles to reveal the towering white shoes underneath.

The singer chose a vivacious red corset dress for her appearance at the Milan premiere of House of Gucci, showing off some leg with a thigh-high split along one side.

For the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Gaga wowed in a dramatic, purple gown with a sweeping cape that created wing-like flares behind her when she held her arms above her head.

Lady Gaga recently opened up about her reasoning behind not wanting to meet the real person behind her House of Gucci character, Patrizia Reggiani.

Reggiani spouted off to the tabloids earlier this year that she was “annoyed” that the singer did not reach out to her to meet in person prior to filming and Gaga had not responded to the accusations until this month.

Speaking with British Vogue, Gaga said that she never desired to meet Reggiani for fear that her personal exploration of the character and story would be altered.

“I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes,” Gaga explained to the magazine.

She tied up her comment saying, “Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was, not even Patrizia Gucci.”