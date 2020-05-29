Kylie Jenner slams claim she faked her billionaire status

Reality television star and wealthy makeup entrepreneur Kylie Jenner slammed a recent claim made suggesting that she faked her billionaire status.

The media mogul is calling out an online article “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire,” based on their recent claims.

Report suggests Kylie is not a billionaire

Last March, Kylie Jenner was called the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire by Forbes magazine. That was based on her successful makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics.

However, now the magazine and news source is claiming that Jenner is worth under a billion and that she faked her way to get the status in the magazine.

The new report came via Forbes on Friday and claims that Jenner was faking tax documents in order to get her way onto the Forbes Billionaires list. The report claimed it was a collaboration involving Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner. They suggest that Jenner, who is Kylie’s mother, helped her with faking things from various accounts in order to set things up.

The allegations came about following a sale of 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for $1.2 billion in November 2019. Since then, Forbes says publicly-available filings from Coty over the past six months suggest Kylie’s company was worth less than originally thought.

Forbes goes on to say that after revising their estimates, Jenner’s personal fortune is “just under $900 million,” so she’s a bit shy of the billionaire status, in Forbes’ estimation.

Kylie Jenner responds to claims

The 22-year-old makeup mogul took to her Twitter on Friday to defend herself against the magazine’s report. Jenner posted several tweets, seemingly ticked off about what Forbes had to say.

In her first several tweets, Kylie slammed Forbes saying, “I thought this was a reputable site.. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

The Forbes piece

“even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

While Kylie seemed to be upset with the magazine’s claims about her, she also tweeted about what is most important in her own estimation. “I am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine,” Jenner tweeted.

but okay 🤍 i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

Jenner added in a follow-up tweet: “i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have.”

Kylie also responded to at least one Twitter commenter who asked her if that was what she’s worried about right now in the world.

Jenner replied to the tweet saying, “this is literally the LAST thing i’m worried about right now.”

For now, it’s unknown whether there is a true controversy with regards to Jenner’s billionaire status, or if it’s something the report has wrong. That said, Kylie Jenner seems more than able to afford the proper legal and financial advisors to help her respond to Forbes’ claims if they’re untrue and have no basis.