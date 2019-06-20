Kylie Jenner rumored to be selling knockout brand Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner may be the world’s youngest self-made billionaire (though the status remains controversial), but she’s reportedly thinking of giving up control of the business that made her one of the richest people in the world.

Kylie Cosmetics has seen unprecedented success for an independent brand, though it does help to have four of the world’s most famous sisters helping you peddle it. It rose to success initially thanks to Kylie Lip Kits, which were modeled after the star’s own luscious pair.

The makeup mogul has stated that there has been interest in the past in selling her brand, but she’s declined all offers. According to WWD, though, there is a company on the horizon that she’s interested in selling out to.

The proposed deal reportedly comes from beauty firm Coty, who would buy 51 per cent, and most of the control of, Kylie Cosmetics, for $600 million. Kylie would then have some control over the rest of her brand, but would remain more in the backseat role, freeing her up to do other projects.

Since she would still own a large chunk of the company and receive profits from sales, she’d no longer need to worry about the makeup line itself as much.

Coty owns several other makeup brands, meaning Kylie Jenner would be putting her baby in good hands.

Will she sell? Only time will tell. Thus far, neither party has said anything official, so speculation is all we have.

Currently, Kylie Cosmetics are available worldwide online and in select stores in the United States.