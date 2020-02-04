Kylie Jenner shaded by Harper’s Bazaar as Marie Antionette? Instagram slams delayed donation to Australia relief amid extravagant kids party

Kylie Jenner recently took heat from her fans for being one of the last celebrities to give funds to the Australian wildlife tragedy amid fires. And the backlash only got hotter when the news broke that Jenner had gone all out to throw an over-the-top birthday party for her two-year-old.
In light of the situation, some raised their eyebrows at the choice Harper’s Bazaar made to deck out Kylie as a Marie Antoinette look-a-like for its cover story, placing the cover on Instagram. Given the recent brouhaha over the big money spent on that birthday party for a toddler, is the magazine subtly throwing shade by choosing that costume?
Kylie Jenner Reddit commentators sound off on Marie Antionette cover
Several agreed that the Kardashian and Jenner clan seems out of touch with how they’re viewed by the general public.
“I don’t think anyone on the karjenner team realizes the general public is turning against them for the obscene and gross wealth hoarding + flaunting,” summed up another user.
Kylie’s mother and manager Kris Jenner is known for her successful puppet master ways. As a result, fans thought that it was odd that no one on the momager’s team had caught onto the fact that the allegory was “not AT ALL flattering.” One possibility: Kris made the connection and figured any press is good press.
But Kylie has recently has come in for more than her share of criticism as well.