Kylie Jenner shaded by Harper’s Bazaar as Marie Antionette? Instagram slams delayed donation to Australia relief amid extravagant kids party

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Kylie Jenner recently took heat from her fans for being one of the last celebrities to give funds to the Australian wildlife tragedy amid fires. And the backlash only got hotter when the news broke that Jenner had gone all out to throw an over-the-top birthday party for her two-year-old.

In light of the situation, some raised their eyebrows at the choice Harper’s Bazaar made to deck out Kylie as a Marie Antoinette look-a-like for its cover story, placing the cover on Instagram. Given the recent brouhaha over the big money spent on that birthday party for a toddler, is the magazine subtly throwing shade by choosing that costume?

Kylie Jenner Reddit commentators sound off on Marie Antionette cover