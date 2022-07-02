Kristin Cavallari reveals her divorce ‘jumpstarted’ her self-love journey 

Kristin Cavallari is literally living her best life post-divorce from Jay Cutler. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari is full of positivity lately as the reality TV star continues to turn negative into positives. Kristin revealed this week on a podcast that divorce is the best thing she has ever done.

This week, Kristin appeared on a podcast and explained why her divorce from former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler was so good for her growth.

Earlier this week, the Uncommon James CEO shared that she had been gaining weight for a few years and felt the best ever. Kristin shared that she grew from the adversity and is a better person in numerous ways.

Kristin Cavallari stays positive with an uplifting divorce message

On Wednesday, Kristin was a guest on The School of Greatness podcast. She spoke with host Lewis Howes to potentially inspire others who are going through tough times. The theme of Lewis Howes’ podcast is achieving greatness and overcoming obstacles through inspirational tales, and Kristin did not disappoint.

Kristin said that divorce was the scariest thing she had done but the best thing she had ever accomplished. She shared, “The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce. But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done, and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now.”

Kristin continued her happy words, “I’m actually excited to see who I can be in a new relationship because I feel like I’ve done so much work the last few years. I’m in no rush to be in a new relationship, but when I am, it will excite me to see how different I can be.”

Kristin is in a state of balance and said, “It’s gotten me to a really peaceful place. I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my whole life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m no longer afraid of getting hurt.”

Kristin Cavallari says she feels the best she has ever felt—again

Kristin Cavallari’s transformation is mental and physical because the former Laguna Beach star said she felt the best ever to Us Weekly in another interview.

She sang the praises of her trainer and said, “He has me actually lifting really heavy weight, the heaviest weight I’ve ever lifted in my entire life. I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been.”

Kristin explained, “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” adding, “I’m happy that I’ve put on weight.”

Next for Kristin is a Laguna Beach reunion with Stephen Colletti.