Kristin Cavallari admits she’s ‘put on a lot of weight’ 

Kristin Cavallari’s weight gain. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

In a world where diet-culture reigns supreme, Kristin Cavallari’s attitude toward her weight gain is refreshing. The former Very Cavallari star shared that she has gained weight throughout the past few years.

Kristin has been slender since her teenage days on MTV’s Laguna Beach. But recently, Kristin has worked toward gaining weight, particularly muscle.

The Uncommon James CEO shared that she is stronger than ever with her weight gain and comfortable in her skin.

The body-positive mother-of-three revealed that she was shocked at how thin she used to be and said she planned to maintain her weight gain.

Kristin Cavallari happy about weight gain, comfortable in her body

Kristin was in the Hamptons, where she hosted the Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty Pool Party at Casa Del Sol’s House of the Sun.

She took time from soaking under the rays to discuss her weight gain and positive feelings about it. Kristin dished to US Magazine that she has put on weight and is happier than ever. She explained, “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way.”

The reality TV star also revealed that she was “shocked” at how thin she was and admitted that she did not realize it at the time. Kristin said, “I’m happy that I’ve put on weight.”

Kristin doesn’t need a scale to check her body goals, “I don’t weigh myself. I can tell how my clothes fit me.”

Kristin Cavallari talks about workout goals, and says she is stronger than ever

Kristin said that because of her petite frame, she must work out consistently or quickly lose her gains.

Kristin shared, “My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight.” She added, “I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away. So it is about consistency for me.”

She described her fitness routine, “I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling. Usually, I’ll work out and maybe do 30 minutes of a VersaClimber [on a fourth day], which will also kick your butt, man.”

In other fitness goals news, Kristin said her trainer pushed her hard. She divulged, “He kicks my a**. He pushes me really hard. He has me actually lifting really heavy weight, the heaviest weight I’ve ever lifted in my entire life. I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been.”