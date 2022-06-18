Kristin Cavallari busts out of bandeau bikini top for ‘beach girl’ vibes

Kristin Cavallari rang in the end of the workweek with a relaxed but sexy ensemble as she sipped some wine in a bikini top and sweats. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari showed fans how to properly ring in the end of the work week and the beginning of the weekend as she playfully put out her best assets while holding up a glass of rose wine.

The former Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and Very Cavallari spin-off star, 35, brought her beachy vibes to the table while rocking a casual but sexy look to get fans excited for the official start of summer and eager to see more from the popular blonde.

Wearing a busty, black, bandeau-style halter bikini top and relaxing sweats, Kristin gave a whole new meaning to the term “casual chic.”

Kristin wowed in a revealing bandeau bikini top

Hitting up her Instagram page for the new one-pic post, the reality celebrity gave her 4.3 million followers a semi-rare view of her beach body as she rocked her sensual bandeau top to reveal some ample amounts of cleavage and slices of chest flesh.

The top, which can be found for a whopping $145 dollars on Fella Swim, encircled the star’s neckline gracefully with a simple string that had a slight twist at the collarbone area while two more strings then plunged downward towards her bust area to attach to two thicker swatches of fabric that covered her up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) Keeping her look less fancy and more relaxed, Kristin paired the sexy top, which also put her famously-flat abs on full view, with some richly-tie-dyed, drawstring sweatpants.

Holding up a glass of rosy wine, Kristin kept her makeup to a glowing minimum as she captioned the shot with, “Forever a beach girl.”

Kristin lost her brother in 2015

Although the blonde mom of three appears to be having some good times lately, it wasn’t all that long ago that Kristin went through one of the toughest times of her life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Several years prior to a very-public divorce in 2020 from her husband of 7 years, former American pro football quarterback Jay Cutler, with whom Kristin shares all three of her children, the Laguna Beach starlet suffered the tragic loss of her brother Michael.

In a Very Cavallari Season 2 breakdown, Kristin finally opened up about how her brother passed away and discussed the impact his passing has had on her and her family.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kristin tearfully recounted the days leading up to Michael’s eventual death, revealing that she was alerted that her sibling had gone missing a mere four days after the birth of her and Jay’s third child, and only daughter, Saylor.

His car was reportedly discovered abandoned at the side of a Utah Interstate and contained a massive stash of cash inside the trunk.

Following a frantic two weeks with no news, the Cavallari family was eventually notified that Michael’s body had been found, with his death apparently related to the frigid winter temps that area was under at the time.

Putting some of those hard times behind her, Kristin said recently that she feels ready to date again after her split from Jay, adding that she had dabbled in dating a little but was more ready for something serious.