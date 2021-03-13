Kid Cudi is ‘not flattered’ by TikTok ‘Day N’ Nite’ trend

Kid Cudi slams TikTok users for editing out the lyrics to his song Day N’ Nite as part of the latest viral craze. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kid Cudi’s 2008 hit Day N’ Nite has been given a new lease of life on TikTok, but the rapper is less than impressed.

The latest TikTok craze is known as the “Now Look at This” challenge. The trend has taken TikTok by storm, with the hashtag #nowlook at this having 949.1 million views in total.

As part of the challenge, TikTokers lip-sync the lyric “now look at this” before the video switches to something funny, weird or both while the beat continues in the background.

One of the most popular videos to emerge from the trend was uploaded by TikTok user sebastian.cx.

The video features a raccoon stealing food from a bowl that was presumably meant for the three cats looking on.

The post quickly went viral, and accumulated over 18.2 milion views.

Kid Cudi hit out at the latest TikTok challenge for ‘taking out the lyrics’

In a series of tweets, Kid Cudi called out TikTokers for cutting out lyrics to the song, leaving just the instrumental.

“I don’t f**k with what they did to my song on tik tok takin out the lyrics. We live in a strange time. I’m not flattered.” He wrote.

When a fan commented, referring to the trend as “wack”, the rapper added “Very”.

However, when another fan wrote, “Cudi is goated, but it just ain’t that deep really”, Kid Cudi was prompted to share his last two cents on the subject.

“I don’t think im makin’ ‘deep’ by tweetin how I feel. Now if I was ranting that’s another thing. Nothing wrong w me stating I don’t approve, plus if u are such a fan, u know my lyrics are most important to me. Im passionate about my shit so idc who has a problem w that,” he replied.

Many fans don’t understand Kid Cudi’s anger

Twitter users have hit back at Kid Cudi, with many not understanding why the rapper isn’t on board with the trend.

“Chill Cud’…ya ever hear the cliché ‘imitation is the greatest form of flattery’ or even ‘any pub is a good pub.’ It’s a homage, especially considering everyone’s shrinking attention spans. Take it as praise, not shade…” Argued one fan.

Another urged Kudi to understand the song is being used “out of love” as they weighed in, “Bro, probably your biggest fan. You need to understand it’s out of love not some way to avoid copyright or misuse of your song. How do you think rock bands felt in the 80’s when people sampled their hit songs into rap beats? Don’t be those guys.”

While another Twitter follower quipped, “Stop acting like a Kanye.”

Do you think Kid Cudi has a right to be upset?