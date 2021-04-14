Kevin McCallister and London Tipton welcome a baby boy: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are parents

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song announced the arrival of a baby boy Pic credit: YouTube

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song not only have been dating but are now parents to a baby boy and fans are freaking out.

The pair, affectionately known by their character names Kevin McCallister, from Home Alone and London Tipton, from The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, welcomed their son Dakota, named after Macaulay Culkin’s sister who passed away in 2008 in a car accident at age 29.

Fans were shocked by the news

Fans were shocked to find out about the surprise news, some even said they didn’t know the actors were even a couple.

One fan wrote, “Brenda Song, aka Miss London Tipton/Wendy Wu Homecoming Warrior had a baby with Macaulay Culkin aka Kevin McAllister??? BRO WHAT SEASON ARE WE ON!?!” while another posted, “Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song had a baby??? They’re a couple??? When did that happen???”

Song, 33, and Culkin, 40, met while filming the Seth Green movie Changeland in Thailand and were then spotted together in 2017. While the couple has mostly kept their relationship fairly quiet, Song took to Instagram last year to wish her beau a happy 40th.

“Happy 40th birthday to this magical being,” Song penned. “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

Starting a life together

Culkin talked with Joe Rogan in 2018 on the show The Joe Rogan Experience about his life with Song, saying, “I have a good life out here. I have a pretty little family; a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat and all that stuff but yeah, we’re gonna move, we’re gonna do that house thing and all that kind of stuff.”

Song shared with Entertainment Tonight that she, Culkin, and Seth Green bonded over being child stars while filming Changeland.

The actress told ET’s Katie Krause, “Child actors, we don’t even get to talk about it, you just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know,” she said of growing up in Hollywood.

While fans may have been shocked by the news, Culkin and Song look forward to the next step in their relationship.