Macaulay Culkin said he is skipping attending WWE WrestleMania 36 and Goldberg responds

Macaulay Culkin is a massive professional wrestling fan. He has been since childhood and even attended a WrestleMania when he was at the top of his game after filming Home Alone.

However, when it comes to WrestleMania 36, it sounds like Culkin will stay home alone.

Macaulay Culkin angry after Super Showdown

Macaulay Culkin, who even got involved with professional wrestling recently due to his immense love for the business, hit Twitter after the Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt match at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

As a reminder, Goldberg — a 54-year-old semi-retired professional wrestler — got a Universal Championship match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

WWE had built The Fiend into a monster, having him run all over Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins. Then, Goldberg beat him in two minutes, making Wyatt, Rollins, and Bryan all look weak in the process.

It was a nostalgia act from the past beating someone who should be part of WWE’s future.

Macaulay Culkin was not impressed.

The Home Alone actor took to Twitter and revealed that he “just cancelled [his] tickets to Tampa Bay,” the location of WrestleMania 36.

I've just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020

This was in response to a WWE humor Twitter account that said Super Showdown was about building “new stars like Brock Lesnar, Goldberg & The Undertaker.”

Culkin said “Amen.”

Goldberg shoots back at Culkin

Bill Goldberg saw what Macaulay Culkin said, or someone told him, and he took to Twitter to respond to the Home Alone star in only the way that Goldberg could.

“Duly noted dork.”

@IncredibleCulk duly noted dork 👍😡 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 28, 2020

It was a “nice” response from the new WWE Universal Champion, but Goldberg had to know there would be a backlash when he came out of retirement to win a world championship in his first match back — again.

This happened before when he came back and beat Brock Lesnar.

However, that was set up to include another match between the two, where Lesnar got his win back.

There is no return match for Bray Wyatt.

Instead, Roman Reigns will battle Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 and The Fiend Bray Wyatt will try to recover after his Super Showdown burial with a match against John Cena.

On a side note, Cena spoke out about old guys coming back and taking the spot from stars of the future in a promo on Friday Night SmackDown, words that seem directed at men like Bill Goldberg.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 and airs on WWE Network, starting at 5:30/4:30 CT.