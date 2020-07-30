Kevin Cornejo death: GoFundMe set up after Foos Gone Wild legend ‘RipNDip’ passes away

Kevin Cornejo, the Foos Gone Wild member, better known as RipNDip, has passed away. Cornejo reportedly died on Wednesday, July 29, at the age of 28.

Cornejo’s death was confirmed in posts to Foos Gone Wild social media accounts, including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

The Foos Gone Wild Instagram page announced Cornejo’s death yesterday with a video showing the Los Angeles resident performing a skit.

The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

The Instagram page also posted a tribute with a video showing him greeting and entertaining fans on the streets.

“Rip N Dip always showing love to fans on the streets of LA. Shout out to everyone who was able to kick down on his families Go Fund Me, we reached the 15k goal. Back to the heavens. Rest in Peace Foo.”

Cornejo’s death comes after boxer Travell Mazion passed away earlier in the month at the age of 25. Monsters and Critics also reported the death of Injury Reserve band member Jordan Groggs at the age of 32.

A GoFundMe page was set up to pay for RipNDip’s funeral

Melissa Ayala set up a GoFundMe page to pay for Cornejo’s funeral expenses. As of writing, the fundraising effort has raised nearly $18,500 (from 681 donors) out of a target sum of $15,000.

“My brother was taken too soon… anything helps. Please help my family.. such a genuine soul.”

Friends, fans, and colleagues who donated posted heartfelt tributes on the GoFundMe page:

“Rest easy Keabin. Thank you for being an unforgettable character. Our memories will survive you.” “Rest easy scorpion thumb. My condolences to your family. Til we meet in the hebins.” “thanks for the smiles. rest easy in the hebens.”

Melissa later took to Twitter to thank people who donated:

Tributes pour in on Twitter

People have been posting tributes to the late Foos Gone Wild pioneer since news of his death broke on social media. Others took to the social media platform to express shock and disbelief after hearing the sad news.

Kevin Cornejo bio

Cornejo, a native of Los Angeles, was born on December 20, 1991, according to the GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for his funeral.

He was 28 years old at the time of his death.

He was a pioneering member of Foos Gone Wild, a social media collective centered on the Chicano community in Los Angeles.

Members are known as Foos, and although many members of the collective are of Mexican descent, anyone can be a Foo, according to L.A. Taco website:

“There are Asian foos, white foos, and all kinds of foos.”

The collective’s social media pages post user-submitted submitted content, including hilarious video skits, songs, and artwork.

The submissions by Foos are mostly humorous content that pokes fun at society in general. They also roast individuals, including “lames” and racists.

Foos Gone Wild’s content is popular on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Among Foos Gone Wild’s most popular skit series are the Foo Files that spoof The X-Files on TV. The videos incorporate the X-Files theme song and sound effects.