Travell Mazion death: Tributes pour in after boxer ‘killed in car crash’

Boxer Travell Mazion has died following a multi-vehicle car crash in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday evening (July 15). He was just a week short of his 25th birthday.

Social media has since been inundated with tributes from fellow boxers, boxing sites, and close friends who knew him.

Mazion was a rising star in the Junior Middleweight class and was currently unbeaten with a 17-0 record. His last fight was in January at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

That night he scored a knockout against Fernando Castaneda in an impressive 58 seconds to claim the NABF 154 lb. title.

Travell Mazion died in a multi-vehicle car crash

The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear; however, the social media account of Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted about a multi-car incident late last night.

They described a situation where several individuals needed to be removed from their vehicles. They later announced one individual died at the scene while another two were hospitalized.

Tributes for Travell Mazion flooded into Twitter

Fellow Boxer Vergil Ortiz Jr. tweeted a photo of himself with Mazion.

“I can’t believe it,” he wrote. “For those who don’t know him or never met him, he was a very talented boxer and one of the coolest people I knew. Always enjoyed watching him fight. Love you bro, watch over us.”

Fellow Austin fighter Joseph Suniga took to Facebook to register his shock at the news.

He wrote: “I was shocked to hear the news about what happened. I want to let you know that you impacted us with your kindness and positive motivation.”

Suniga added that his friends would make sure he was remembered: “You will be missed and remembered as one of Austins great champions. We will make sure you are remembered as well. R.I.P. Champ. Praying for you and your family, champ.”

Oakland Raider defensive back Antwaun Davis also tweeted his condolences with a simple message. “Rest up CHAMP, Travell Mazion!” he wrote.

Supreme Boxing wrote on Facebook that they were, “sad to report the passing of the great prospect Travell Mazion, in a car accident. Our condolences to the family and friends of Travell. RIP Champ.”

Combat sports journalist Chris Faulkner posted a video of Mazion winning the NABF title in January.

I'm hearing Travell "Black Magic" Mazion passed away in a car crash at the age of 24. Here he is winning the NABF Title in January. #Boxing #RIP pic.twitter.com/IGjS9bKB7U — Chris Faulkner (@ChristoFaulk) July 16, 2020

Mazion made his professional debut back in April 2013, when he scored a first-round technical knockout against Ricky Young at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Last October, another Texas boxer, the Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., was seriously injured following a car crash in Dallas, Texas. He survived the incident.

Earlier last year in February, welterweight boxer Javier ‘Pelos’ Garcia, passed away at the age of 30.