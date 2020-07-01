Jordan Groggs death confirmed by Injury Reserve bandmates

Hip-hop artist Jordan Groggs has died at the age of 32.

Groggs’ Injury Reserve bandmates confirmed his death in posts to their social media pages on both Twitter and Instagram yesterday.

They posted a tribute that reads:

“REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner, and friend. (6/1/1988-6/29/2020).”

Injury Reserve also posted a link to a GoFundMe page that Anna Ford started to raise funds for Groggs’ family. As of writing the page has raised more than $54,000.

The eulogy on the GoFundMe page reads:

“Groggs’ heart has touched everyone he came across. He will live on through his family, supporters, and the communities he was apart of.”

Jordan Groggs: Cause of death

Groggs died on Monday, June 29. No cause of death was immediately revealed.

The news of Groggs’ death comes after Bay Area rapper Young Curt died in a roll-over crash on Byron Highway in Contra Costa County on Monday.

Jamaican dancehall star Rygin King was also injured in a shooting in the Struie district of Westmoreland on Sunday.

Tributes pour in on social media

Fans and fellow artists have been posting condolence messages, tributes, and eulogies since the news of Groggs’ death broke.

Artists and groups that paid tribute on Twitter included members of the British pop band, Kero Kero Bonito.

“We met Jordan when we played with Injury Reserve at Willamette in 2017,” Bonito wrote. “He was a memorably friendly and genuine person and with IR he made some of the best, most progressive hip hop in recent memory.”

Who was Jordan Groggs?

Groggs was born on June 1, 1988.

He was a member of Injury Reserve, an alternative hip hop trio formed in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2013, by Nathanial Ritchie (aka Ritchie With a T), producer Parker Corey, and Jordan Groggs (aka Stepa J. Groggs).

According to Stereogum, Ritchie and Groggs met in 2012 when Ritchie was still in high school.

Groggs was an employee at a local Vans store owned by Ritchie’s mom, and the two developed a friendship based on their mutual love for making music.

Corey later joined the group after a friend introduced him to Ritchie.

They released their debut mixtape Live from the Dentist’s Office on Spotify, iTunes, Tidal, and SoundCloud in 2015. The mixtape was recorded in a dentist’s office owned by Corey’s grandpa.

Live from the Dentist’s Office included tracks such as Yo, Whatever Dude, Snowmen, Everybody Knows, and Washed Up.

Their second mixtape, Floss, released in December 2016, was also recorded in the dentist’s office and included tracks such as Bad Boys 3, Oh S**t!, All This Money, and Eeny Meeny Miny Moe.

They released their EP titled Drive It Like It’s Stolen in September 2017 and their debut self-titled album in 2019. The debut album included tracks such as Jawbreaker and Jailbreak the Tesla.

They are also known for songs such as North Pole from their 2017 EP, Drive It Like It’s Stolen.

Groggs is survived by his wife, Anna, and their four children Joey, Jayden, Toph, and Ari.