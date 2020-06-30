Young Curt death: Details emerge after rapper killed in car accident, tributes flood in

Bay Area rapper Young Curt, whose real name was Curtis Denton Jr., died in a rollover crash on Byron Highway in Contra Costa County early on Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol (per Datebook).

Young Curt was a 27-year-old rap star from Antioch, California.

Young Curt’s car crashed on Byron Highway

Responding officers arrived at the site of the accident on Byron Highway, north of Holey Road, shortly after 2 a.m. They found Denton lying on the side of the road outside his 2019 Dodge Charger.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Dodge Charger was lying on its roof after a rollover crash, according to ABC 7 News.

Young Curt was rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Antioch, where he died.

According to police investigators, the crash happened when the rapper lost control and failed to navigate a bend properly while speeding southbound on Byron Highway.

His Dodge Charger hit the dirt shoulder, and his vehicle flipped multiple times. He ended up on the dirt shoulder after he was thrown out of the driver’s seat and through the sunroof, according to investigators.

They also said it appeared Denton Jr. was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Young Curt suffered serious bodily injuries in the car crash.

Authorities did not immediately confirm whether impairment was a factor in the accident.

The news comes after Jamaican dancehall star Rygin King was injured in a shooting in the Struie district of Westmoreland, Jamaica.

Rapper Bvlly was also shot dead in the Oshawa neighborhood of Toronto in December 2019.

Tributes flow in on social media

Following the reports of his passing, several of Young Curt’s fans and rap colleagues have been paying tribute on Twitter.

There has been an outpouring of grief, with many expressing sadness over the talented Bay Area artist’s untimely death.

Rappers who paid tribute included Kehlani, Guapdad 4000, Saweetie, and Lil Yaya.

Hip-hop artist Saweetie mentioned how Young Curt’s music was well-known for playing during many high-school functions.

Who was Young Curt?

Young Curt was born and raised in the Bay Area.

He was known for hit songs, such as All I Know, This Beat Hit, Did Me Wrong, She So Bad, and Throw It Back.

He was also known for his 2009 hit song No B***h.

Young Curt started his music career when he was only 13 years old. He was influential in shaping the Bay Area hip-hop style known as hyphy.

Los Angeles rappers Tyga, Blueface, and YG, came under fire in 2019 after they were accused of ripping off Young Curt by sampling his track It’s the Mobb for Tyga’s hit song Bop.

It’s the Mobb is from Young Curt’s 2009 mixtape This S**t Don’t Stop.

Tyga finally gave Young Curt publishing rights to Bop. The deal helped Young Curt catch the attention of the San Francisco label Empire.

The label was reportedly planning to release a new album by Young Curt this year.