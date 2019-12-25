Rapper Bvlly death: Toronto Rapper shot dead in Oshawa neighborhood on Christmas Eve

Toronto-based rapper Bvlly was shot dead on Christmas Eve in Oshawa, Toronto.

Police said the rapper, whose real name was Jahquar Stewart, was found dead at about 3:00 a.m yesterday (Tuesday, December 24) in a house in north Oshawa, Ontario.

Bvlly was just 24 years old.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, officers responded to a call just before 3:00 a.m. that multiple gunshots were heard in a north Oshawa neighborhood.

Responding officers found a male with gunshot wounds outside a townhouse located on Chevron Prince Path, near Simcoe Street North and Britannia Avenue West. The male was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near Durham College, according to Global News.

Durham Police later identified the victim as Jahquar Stewart, a Toronto rap artist whose professional name was Bvlly. He was shot “right at the threshold of the house,” on Chevron Prince Path, Durham Police Inspector Mitch Martin said, according to The Star. Police also said they believed Bvlly was only visiting the area.

The homicide victim has now been identified as Jahquar STEWART, age 24, also known as rap artist Bvlly. https://t.co/tItOTLO3ey — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 24, 2019

Police did not immediately make arrests but they said they were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Lock of the Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418 or Det. Moore at ext. 5326. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

According to CP24, a neighbor said he was in his garage when he heard multiple gunshots.

A resident also told The Star that she ducked back into her house after she heard multiple gunshots. She later saw a white car with tinted windows racing away from the scene.

Fans have been posting comments on social media and speculating about the shooting.

RIP bvlly ❤️streets wont forget pic.twitter.com/30G01Ebwzd — max branning (@hswestt) December 24, 2019

I miss you already bro……. my heart cant take this shit …..Bvlly R.I.P pic.twitter.com/JiJA3RwTcn — Loading………. (@KhalifaSuave) December 24, 2019

My dawg rappin he was about to blow up 💔 long live bvlly pic.twitter.com/06FDUvA33w — Bacc End Childdd 💰💰 (@therealchiko1) December 24, 2019

A bit sad listening to Bvlly. The hood creates creatives, the streets take them. — خولة (@BellaBizzyBody) December 25, 2019

I really can’t believe this right now.. Amazing talent gone FAR too soon. I think he could’ve made it huge one day😞 RIP Bvlly❤️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/59B1btcjH4 — 𝓛𝓪𝓾 (@LauMaxine_) December 25, 2019

Bvlly’s death comes after he released his debut single, titled No Light Bag, last year. He also released his debut album, titled Made in Austria, in September 2018, and a music video for No Light Bag.

Bvllly was born in Toronto on July 25, 1995. He was raised in Toronto and took an interest in music from an early age.