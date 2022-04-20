Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and an impressive squad enjoy 818 Tequila. Pic credit: @haileyrhodebieber/Youtube

Kendall Jenner definitely has one of the coolest squads in young Hollywood.

The model shared photos on her social media, which featured Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, and Justin Bieber at a music festival.

Kendall’s friends laughed, danced, smiled, and posed with 818 tequila. They also looked gorgeous in the process!

Kendall Jenner and her gang of friends celebrate 818 tequila

Kendall Jenner shared stunning pictures of her and her famous friends enjoying 818 Tequila.

Kendall’s feature photo was with longtime BFF Hailey Bieber. The two friends glowed in the pretty picture. Kendall rocked her recently dyed hair which appears to be a honey red. Kendall had small braids in her bangs and rocked feminine makeup with light pink undertones.

Kendall crossed her legs to reveal knee-high leather boots and sat next to her best friend Hailey, who wore a loose leather jacket and leather boots.

The always-stylish Hailey wore her shiny tresses in loose waves.

Little sister Kylie appeared in the next picture as she held up a bottle of tequila over one eye. Kylie wore an oversized leather jacket, a pink manicure, and her glossy hair was in a middle part as it cascaded down her back. Kendall posed in the background corner of the beautiful picture.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The next shot featured Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith. Justin wore a white hoodie, a pink cap, and sunglasses.

Another picture featured Jenner’s friend Harry Hudson. Harry closed his eyes and beamed as he carried ice in one hand and Kendall’s tequila in the other.

Kendall wrote as the caption, “818 nights.”

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments, “Omg you guys are the cutest ever!!!!!” Fai Khadra seemingly agreed, and wrote, “best nights.”

The comment section was full of admiration and excitement.

Kendall’s squad definitely looks like a fun bunch of people.

Kendall Jenner collaborates with sister Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner and little sister Kylie recently collaborated for a second time on a new Kylie Cosmetics line. The line was inspired by Kendall’s look, which is more natural by KarJenner standards.

The lovely ladies wore custom-made Haixi Ren in lavender for the campaign. The ensemble showed off Kendall’s taut abs and lean legs.

Kendall X Kylie: The Kendall collection is the newest line from Kylie Cosmetics. The spring release featured floral arrangements to celebrate the occasion. The eye-shadow palette features 18 shades for fans to create new looks.

The second Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics line was released on April 6th.