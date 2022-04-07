Hailey Bieber shocks fans with pink hair in gorgeous new magazine pictures

Hailey Bieber sports pink hair for new photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber’s latest look is turning heads and dropping jaws. The model and wife of Justin Bieber grace the latest cover of Allure magazine with a new look.

Hailey sports wet hair that is bright pink in the new shots. She also experiments with bright pink lip colors in other photos from the shoot.

Hailey also reveals that she is working on something that fans may be interested in a new beauty line. Fans can check out the new look in the May 2022 issue of Allure Magazine.

Hailey Bieber debuts bright pink hair on a new magazine cover

Hailey Bieber provides more evidence for the theory that she looks good in anything.

The model shared pictures from her Allure cover shoot and rocked a pink, wet hair look for one photo. The hair is likely a wig, but it certainly looked real. Hailey rocked an edgy Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello catsuit in the trendy pics.

Hailey’s caption revealed the all-star team that created her final look. The tags included photographer Zoey Grossman, hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, and nail artist Zola.

Justin Bieber showed his support by commenting, “It’s just not fair.”

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Fellow Baldwin commented, “The pink lip at the end you look amazing.”

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey’s novel looks include bedazzled hair, rich pink lips, and matching pink nails.

Hailey Bieber is launching a new beauty line

Hailey is known for her beautiful looks and effortless style. She hopes to add another title to her resume: successful beauty line owner.

Hailey told Allure that her upbringing affected her beauty choices.

Hailey was born in Arizona, a notoriously dry state. She said, “I just could always remember my mom, as a child, getting [me] out of the bath, drenching me head to toe, just hydration, hydration, hydration, very focused on keeping the skin healthy.”

Her grandmother was a makeup artist who shared her tips and tricks. Hailey said, “It started with my grandmother, she taught my mom, my mom taught me.”

Hyram & Hailey Bieber chat all things skincare & try some products! - Part 1 | BEAUTY TIPS & TRICKS

Watch this video on YouTube

Hailey seems to possess a knowledge of the saturation of celebrity brands.

She continues, “I think that as a team, we are going into it knowing that people are tired of seeing brand after brand after brand from different people and faces and celebrities.”

But the model is convinced that her brand will be different, and she plans on proving this point.

She says, “I definitely have had my fears, for sure, because the market is so busy and so saturated. And I’ve had to, obviously, have the confidence in myself and in our brand to really feel it’s going to be something refreshing and different.”

Hailey’s brand Rhode has a tentative June 2022 release.