Hailey Bieber celebrates 25th birthday in super glam black velvet jumpsuit

Hailey Bieber celebrated her 25th birthday in style!

Hailey Bieber was surrounded by family and friends for her big day

The model and niece of actor Alec Baldwin rung in her big day in style while surrounded by friends and family, including husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey looked stunning in a velvety black jumpsuit with ruching on the chest that resembled a bow and a delicate belt around her waist that matched her cascading earrings.

With effortless makeup creating a truly flawless look on her delicate features, Hailey was a vision in the tight-fitting attire.

She completed the ensemble with a perfectly smooth half ponytail on top of her head, letting the rest of her brown hair fall down her shoulders and back.

Hailey shared snaps of the celebration on her Instagram page and got a lot of comments from fans, and stars, alike.

Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel shared her love, saying, “Happy birthday you beautiful soul! We love you!” While fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio wrote, “Happy birthday beauty 💖🥳💫”

Justin Bieber penned a super sweet message to Hailey on her birthday

Not one to miss the chance to express his love for his wife, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page to pen an endearing message to Hailey for her birthday.

“To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours,” Justin wrote on his social media page.

“You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you,” he continued in the heart-melting post.

“You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent ‘happy bursday baby’ love you until the end of time and then after that.”

Justin and Hailey suffered some rocky years before tying the knot

Justin and Hailey first met back in 2009 when Hailey’s dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, introduced them.

After years of friendship and dating other people, most notably Justin’s tumultuous relationship with Selena Gomez which ran on-again, off-again from 2011-2014, Justin and Hailey had the rumor mill on high when they were spotted vacationing together in December 2014.

Despite shooting down the speculations of a new romance, the pair seemed to solidify the rumors one year later when they were seen having what appeared to be a romantic dinner together in New York in November 2015.

The couple got the internet in a tizzy when Justin posted a snap of the two sharing a kiss in January 2016 and a month later Hailey finally confirmed that they were indeed dating.

However, the duo split later that year and remained out of communication for two years while Justin sorted out some mental health issues he was suffering from at the time.

They rekindled their relationship in the summer of 2018 and Justin popped the question shortly after and it was announced they were legally married in September of that same year.

One full year later, Justin and Hailey got married again, this time in a lavish and huge ceremony that included family and friends and a gorgeous wedding dress for the bride.

Now a full three years into their marriage and two years since tying the knot in front of wedding guests, the pair seem stronger than ever and fans now eagerly await news of a possible addition being added to the unit sometime soon, though no pregnancy news has been announced yet.