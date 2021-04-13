Justin Bieber admits his first year of marriage to Hailey was ‘really tough’ due to ‘lack of trust’

Justin Bieber revealed in a candid interview how his own demons affected his first year of marriage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Mega pop superstar Justin Bieber has admitted his marriage to Hailey Baldwin Bieber hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

The Baby singer has spoken candidly about his battles with his inner demons that surfaced as a result of finding fame at such a young age.

Thankfully, he says marriage has helped him put his life back together.

During a recent interview with GQ, the 27-year-old Bieber recalled all the low points in his life but also explained how his wife Hailey saved him from those dark moments.

Bieber admitted to GQ that marriage had always been on the cards. “I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing,” he explained. The star also added that he and Hailey want to have kids “not this second, but…eventually.”

However, Bieber went on to open up about how he spent the first year of his marriage “on eggshells”.

“The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff,” he says, alluding to his troubles growing up as a child star. “There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary.”

“You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared,’” he added.

Justin Bieber credits Hailey with helping him through a dark time

After a rocky first year, it appears the pair have settled happily into married life, and are now “just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories.”

“It’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life,” he says.

“My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”

Justin Bieber reflects on a period of drinking, drugs, and scandal

Bieber recounted a dark time he was going through around 2017. He claimed it was around then he began asking himself, “Am I ever going to be able to live a normal life? Am I going to be too self-centered and ego-driven that I just make all this money and do all these things, but then I’m left at the end of my life alone? Who wants to live that way?”

Bieber explained, “To have everyone saying how good you are, how incredible you are? You just start to believe that stuff. And ego sets in. And then that’s where insecurities come in.”

“And then you start treating people a certain way and feeling superior and above people. And then there’s this whole dynamic shift,” he said. “I just woke up one day and I’m just like, ‘Who am I?’ I didn’t know. And that was scary to me.”

Justin went on to recall how he was “surrounded by a lot of people, and we were all kind of just escaping our real life.”

The singer recounted, “There was a sense of still yearning for more… I had all this success and it was still like, ‘I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues,'” he recalled. “And I thought all the success was going to make everything good. And so for me, the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through.”

Justin and Hailey have been married since September 2018, when they tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony. The pair then enjoyed a much larger wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina a year later.