Hailey Bieber says she’s ‘trying to do better’ after viral TikTok claimed she was ‘not nice’

Last Summer, a former restaurant hostess who served Hailey Bieber claimed the supermodel was rude in a TikTok video that quickly went viral.

The video saw Julia Carolan rating various celebrities she had served in the past based on how nice they were.

When it came to Hailey Bieber, the ex-hostess’ account wasn’t the most flattering – and she only scored a 3.5 out of 10.

In the TikTok video, which received over 13 million views, Julia confessed about Hailey, “This is gonna be controversial. I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!”

It didn’t take long for Hailey to find out about the video, and she apologized to Julia in the comments.

“Just came across this video and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention!”

Julia appeared to accept her apology, and called Justin Bieber’s wife “an accountability queen.”

“Hi Hailey!” wrote Julia, “We love an accountability queen. Thanks for taking the time to apologize – I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x.”

Hailey Bieber recalls feeling ‘so upset’ by claims she was rude

While Hailey issued an apology at the time, during a conversation about mental health with Dr. Jessica Clemons on her own YouTube channel, she admitted the incident had been weighing on her mind ever since.

“There’s never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me,” admitted Hailey.

Hailey went on to explain she also felt frustrated about the post.

“You never know what someone’s going through,” she told Dr. Clemons. “I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken, that engaging with people felt hard for me.”

Although Hailey admitted she doesn’t remember her encounter with Julia, the model said she “thought about it and I regretted that.”

“I wished that wasn’t her experience with me. I wish I didn’t act that way towards her,” she said. “I’m a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don’t want to be. I’m trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person.”

Husband Justin Bieber ‘helped her’ to deal with internet trolls

Hailey went on to explain how she quit Twitter and rarely uses Instagram, with the help of her superstar husband Justin Bieber.

“My husband has helped me so much with it. I really give him credit because he’s been doing this so much longer at this really massive level,” she said.

“Life is better this way.” Hailey added.

Hailey also opened up about her struggles with the unprecedented levels of attention she has been receiving since her marriage to prolific pop icon, Justin Bieber.

“I think over the last two and half years for myself it — after getting married especially — it really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention. I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison.”