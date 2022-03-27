Kendall Jenner flaunts abs in divine, skimpy lavender ensemble

Kendall Jenner dons a lavender dress that shows off her taut body. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner wore a heavenly hybrid dress in new pictures posted to her social media. The custom-made dress revealed a bit of cleavage and Kendall’s abs with an asymmetrical hem.

The look was part of Kendall’s newest venture with sister Kylie Jenner.

Kendall offered fans a sneak peek of a new collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics. The model shared the photos on her Instagram page, where she received numerous compliments.

Kendall Jenner shows off her lean figure in new lavender dress photos

Kendall Jenner showed fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest venture with her sister Kylie. Kendall X Kylie, The Kendall collection is the newest line from Kylie Cosmetics.

The model posted mirror selfies in an intricately designed lavender number. that revealed her abs

The dress was by designer Haixi Ren and featured rich textures, colors, and cuts. Haixi Ren also shared the custom-dress look on Instagram.

The lavender dress revealed Kendall’s taut abs and lean legs. Kendall wore purple rings that matched the dress.

Kendall pouted her plump lips in the picture taken from her phone. Even Kendall’s phone case matched her lavender ensemble.

Purple garments were visible in the background, which was aligned with the photos.

She wrote in the caption, “round 2 KENDALL x KYLIE collab coming April 6th! BTS.”

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Khadijah wrote, “Shhheeesshhhhh KenDoll.”

Other commenters appeared in awe, with lots of “wows” and heart emojis.

The Kylie Cosmetics page shared a photo of Kendall, and Kylies heads surrounded by purple flowers. The floral theme had a spring vibe, and the release coincided with the beginning of spring.

Kendall and Kylie collaborate for Kylie Cosmetics

Kendall and Kylie released a collaboration in 2020 for Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie said about the first collection, “Kendall saw me working on my samples and wanted them a part of her collection so bad. So these three shades are Kendall’s perfect signature shades. If you feel like any of these shades won’t suit your skin, I have a whole range of all three of them coming out.”

The Jenner sisters did a get ready with me to promote Kylie Cosmetics and Kendall’s tequila line 818 Tequila. They shared a chaotic video to Kylie’s YouTube.

DRUNK GET READY WITH ME: KYLIE AND KENDALL

The Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page also revealed a sneak peek at the newest Kendall line. The eyeshadow palette features 18 shades that fans can match to create new looks.

The second Kendall line by Kylie Cosmetics has a release date of April 6th.