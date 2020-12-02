Kelly Oubre, Jr. is engaged: Who is his fiance, Instagram model Shylynnitaa?

NBA star Kelly Oubre, Jr. is engaged to Instagram model Shylynnitaa, which officially takes him off the market.

The latest member of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors proposed in just the past few days with Shylynnitaa saying yes.

That has plenty of fans curious about who Kelly Oubre’s fiancee Shylynnitaa is exactly. While there’s limited info, here are more details about the Instagram model that Oubre is now engaged to and their relationship.

Kelly Oubre Jr. shares big news on Instagram

The NBA forward shared a cool video on his Instagram showing him and his lady in various highlights with the Childish Gambino track Pop Thieves (Make It Feel Good) playing.

Oubre’s video also includes a good look at the sparkling ring on Shylynnitaa’s finger.

“$Till = $helly Till Infinity ♾ #Shhh,” Oubre wrote in the caption for his post, which has now gained over 95,000 likes and plenty of commenters upset it wasn’t them getting that ring.

According to TMZ’s report, Kelly Oubre, Jr. was previously linked to Sports Illustrated model Jasmine Sanders and model Kendall Jenner.

Oubre and Shylynnitaa went public earlier this year, and as the year is closing out, they are ready to move towards a new chapter in their lives.

The engagement news comes as rumors indicate new Boston Celtics star, Tristan Thompson, may get serious with Khloe Kardashian again in 2021.

Who is Kelly Oubre Jr’s fiancee, Shylynnitaa?

Many people may know who Kelly Oubre Jr. is, as he’s played for several different NBA teams, including the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and soon, the Golden State Warriors.

However, many people may not be as familiar with Shylynnitaa. She’s an Instagram model who also posted a photo of her excitement over receiving the ring from Kelly.

“My Queen Till infinity & beyond,” Oubre dropped into the comments to his fiancee.

It’s known that Kelly Oubre Jr. isn’t the first NBA player that Shy dated. Based on previous reports, Shylynnita previously dated Houston Rockets’ star, James Harden. That was until she met Oubre.

Harden was at a training camp in Arizona, where Oubre was previously a member of the Phoenix Suns. Rumors indicate Oubre stole Harden’s girl away. The two went on a getaway to California, which even led to some beef involving Harden and Oubre.

In terms of a following, Shylynnitaa has an Instagram account that currently has about 68,000 followers. She’s posted images there of herself in bikinis and even a few photos of her and Kelly Oubre Jr together.

That includes a throwback Grease movie poster starring the couple in the lead roles.

Her IG bio links to a Twitch channel, which is marked for “mature audiences” and where she has just one video available about Fortnite.

It’s possible she’s a gamer and may do some live streaming there in the future. Possibly Oubre Jr. will participate on the streams with different games like Fortnite or NBA 2K?

In addition to the modeling Shy does, she’s also a musical artist. Shy has songs called Princess, Huracan, Boss B**ch, and Plugged In released under Robbonation Music Group.

Her songs were all released in early 2019. They are currently available on Apple Music, YouTube Music, Spotify, and other platforms.

Beyond that, Shy has managed to keep her life relatively private. However, more details about Kelly Oubre Jr.’s future wife are sure to arrive as she prepares for married life with the basketball star!