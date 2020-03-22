Childish Gambino drops new album 3.15.20: Where to stream and listen to the new songs by Donald Glover

Rapper Childish Gambino is keeping the music flowing as many people stay in self-quarantine around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday (Mar. 22), he officially released a new album called 3.15.20, which may have arrived a week later than originally anticipated, or that’s when it was finished.

It also features an interesting collection of tracks from actor and musician Donald Glover as he continues to flex his creative muscle under the Childish Gambino moniker.

Childish Gambino album 3.15.20 tracklist and details

The new album 3.15.20 is Childish Gambino’s fourth studio LP during his career. It arrives four years after Awaken, My Love and nine after his initial debut Camp, and just a day after singer The Weeknd released After Hours online.

It also comes after he had a mysterious stream of music pop up a week ago which was part of a Donald Glover Presents website. That stream was 3.15.20 which is now available for the masses to listen to.

A total of 12 tracks make up the project. The album also features uncredited guest appearances from Ariana Grande and 21 Savage with the rest simply featuring Glover.

While there is no official cover art for the album – it features a blank white square on platforms, Apple Music released a photo of Glover with his two sons on a Twitter post to promote the release.

Only two of the album’s songs have actual titles with Algorhythm and Time. All of the rest use timestamps as their names as seen in the 3.15.20 tracklist below.

1. 0.00 — 2:59 Algorythm — 3:32 Time — 6:07 12.38 — 6:32 19.10 — 5:08 24.19 — 7:59 32.22 — 3:12 35.31 — 3:56 39.28 — 2:59 42.26 — 5:21 47.48 — 6:00 53.49 — 3:55

It’s worth noting that Genius.com website, a popular music and lyrics source, posted a speculative tracklist with titles for the project (below). However, these don’t match up with where Algorythm and Time appear on the actual album’s tracklist as of Sunday.

Intro (Warlords) Little Foot Big Foot Why Go To the Party Feels Like Summer Don’t Worry About Tomorrow (The Violence) Under the Sun We Are (Interlude) Algorythm Time (Ft. Ariana Grande) Vibrate (Ft. 21 Savage & Khadja Bonet) To Be Beautiful Sweet Thing / Thank You

Genius website also provides a page with all of the album’s song lyrics, track-by-track.

Gambino’s previous album sold over 1.3 million units within the United States and went Platinum according to the RIAA. His album before that, Because the Internet, was his first and only to hit No. 1 on the US Rap chart, and was certified Gold by the RIAA.

Whether this new eclectic offering will follow suit remains to be seen, as he’ll be contending with that new album from The Weeknd.

Where to stream, download, and listen to the new album

Gambino made his new album free to listen to through YouTube. A full 3.15.20 playlist appears below or listeners can visit Glover’s YouTube channel here.

Childish Gambino’s newest project also arrived on everyone’s streaming platforms of choice. That includes Spotify where subscribers can listen to the entire album here.

It’s also available through Apple Music here, but requires a subscription or free trial offer to stream and listen to music.

TIDAL is yet another streaming service to check out Childish Gambino’s 3.15.20 album on. Visit the TIDAL link here to stream and listen.

There’s also Amazon Music Unlimited, another subscription service many people may use. Childish Gambino’s Amazon Music artist page has the album up and ready for listeners.

Most if not all of the above services allow subscribers to download songs or full albums to play offline even when not connected to any WiFi or internet.