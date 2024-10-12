Kelly Clarkson’s new friendship with Miranda Lambert might upset Blake Shelton

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton have been close for many years, but their rock-steady friendship may be about to hit a significant snag.

A worrying new report has emerged that indicates issues could be simmering to the surface due to Kelly’s friendship with Blake’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert.

Miranda, who was married to Blake for four years, recently appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which seemingly got tongues wagging.

If you’re a fan of the show, you’re well aware that the pair joined forces for a performance of “No Man’s Land,” one of Miranda’s most popular tracks.

The performance aimed to promote Miranda’s forthcoming album, “Postcards From Texas,” but there’s a good chance it did a lot more than that.

According to Life & Style, “Kelly was Team Blake for a long, long time and Gwen, too, by default.”

The source added that she’s now “gotten to know Miranda better” and is unsure “what Blake’s talking about.”

Blake and Miranda’s divorce was dramatic

Of course, Blake and Miranda’s relationship didn’t end well, so it makes sense that some people will pick sides.

Given their history on The Voice, some observers believed that Kelly would blindly follow Blake and stay well away from Miranda.

However, the dust has settled on their divorce, and the pair have moved and have married again, so perhaps Kelly isn’t quite ready to pick sides.

Kelly’s show is also one of the most popular daytime talkers in the country, so it makes sense that Miranda would want to use that platform to promote her upcoming projects.

“Kelly’s realized Miranda’s not a baddie at all, in fact, she’s a sweetheart and she’s going to give her support and be kind and generous even if it jeopardizes her friendship with Blake,” the insider alleged.

“Of course, Miranda’s putting on the charm. She certainly knows Kelly is a friend of Blake’s,” the outlet continued.

“No one would put it past Miranda to steal Kelly away and fill her head with junk about her ex. The feeling is Kelly would believe anything. She’s incredibly nice but gullible.”

Could Blake and Kelly hash out their differences on The Voice?

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Kelly has proven to be professional.

Even if she had any sour thoughts about a guest on her show, she would put in the work to make them feel welcome.

Blake and Kelly have yet to comment on their friendship status, and we probably shouldn’t expect them to, either.

If, for some reason, they both wind up back on The Voice, their interactions with one another would be very telling because it would confirm or deny whether Blake holds any ill will towards Kelly for seemingly getting closer to his ex-wife.

Then again, The Voice producers would love the questions about whether they’re in a good place because it would drum up a lot of interest.

The singing competition series hasn’t been the same since the coaches walked away, so we’d be happy to see them both return at some point.

What are your thoughts on the reported rift between Blake and Kelly?