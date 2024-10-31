Kelly Clarkson shares epic Beetlejuice transformation for Halloween

The Kelly Clarkson Show went all-out for Halloween, especially host Kelly Clarkson, who dressed up as Beetlejuice.

Kelly looked unrecognizable as she committed to bringing the character to life.

Seriously, she even had the voice down, which only made her as Beetlejuice more fun.

After her big reveal, the official The Kelly Clarkson Show Instagram account shared a video detailing all that went into transforming Kelly in Beetlejuice.

Kelly’s glam team pulled out all the stops to ensure every detail was perfect, and they nailed it.

“The making of @kellyclarkson’s Beetlejuice! #HappyHalloween,” read the caption on the IG post.

Kelly Clarkson gets ‘kudos’ for Halloween costume commitment as Beetlejuice

The comments section of the Instagram post was filled with love for Kelly, as fans praised her for going all out for Halloween.

“You have to give kudos to anyone who sits through a make up session like that just to entertain us. Thanks Kelly,” read a comment.

Another one shared, “What a ginormous dream team! It takes a village! This is EPIC.”

Kelly was declared the winner of Halloween in a different comment, while someone showed mad respect for Kelly going all-in on the holiday.

“TKCS does NOT play about Halloween. This is EPIC!” read another comment.

The fans love Kelly Clarkson. Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

Several remarks simply used emojis instead of words to react to Kelly’s killing as Beetlejuice for Halloween.

One thing everyone could agree on was Kelly made the best Beetlejuice ever.

More support for Kelly Clarkson. Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson reunited with Reba McEntire for Halloween fun

Over the years, Reba McEntire and Kelly have become quite close, and not just because of their music careers.

Kelly was previously married to Brandon Blackstock; who used to be Reba’s stepson. That’s right; when Kelly and Brandon were married, Reba was married to Brandon’s father, Narvel Blackstock, for over 25 years.

They may no longer technically be family, but Kelly and Reba consider each other family, which was evident when Reba joined Kelly for Halloween to promote her new show, Happy Place. Reba joined in on the Beetlejuice theme, dressing up as Delia Deetz.

Meanwhile, Reba’s boyfriend Rex Lin channeled Danny DeVito’s ghost janitor in the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie. Kelly gave Rex mad props for his costume but Reba so wasn’t feeling it.

For those who don’t know, Rex stars alongside Reba on Happy Place, Fridays at 8/7c on NBC.

Kelly Clarkson owned Halloween as Beetlejuice, and we can’t wait to see what she does next year.