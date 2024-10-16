Kelly Clarkson fans gush over Jelly Roll team up: ‘Kelly and Jelly’

Kelly Clarkson fans are freaking out over her latest collaboration on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Jelly Roll and Kelly team up to sing his hit song I Am Not Okay, giving fans the duet they didn’t know they needed.

The official Instagram account for The Kelly Clarkson Show shared a clip of the two practicing the duet.

Kelly fangirled over Jelly Roll, who couldn’t stop praising the American Idol winner?

It wasn’t their appreciation for each other that has fans literally losing their minds.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jelly and Kelly gave a tease of their rendition of I Am Not Okay, and to say they hit it out of the park is an understatement.

Kelly Clarkson fans gush over Jelly Roll team up

The entire dynamic between the two singers had the comments section of the IG post flooded with positivity, fun, and love for them.

“Kelly and Jelly?! Peanut Butter out here like *Did I just get KELLYCLARKSONed?!*, read on comment.

A different fan stated, “Yeahhh Kelly with the Jelly in the belly watching them on telly.”

Others praised Jelly Roll’s humble nature and his reaction to Kelly hitting a hit note in his song perfectly.

“Oh I can’t WAIT to see this one!! Kelly and Jelly has a great ring to it!!!” said one fan, while another one expressed, “Your voices gel so well. Love you both.”

Kelly was also shown love for being like all of us who are Jelly Roll fans, as well as being such a talented singer.

Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

“The joy in Jelly’s face when she hit that “lii-iife” gave me chills and made me a little choked up,” stated a fan.

There was a comment that declared, “When he said ” I kinda wish you would Kelly Clarkson that for me” and then she nailed that.”

More fans brought up how Kelly literally slays anything she sings, especially when she does cover songs of her favorite artists.

Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson makes Celine Dion cry over cover of My Heart Goes On

In the segment on her talk show called Kellyoke, the singer often belts out tunes from some of her and our favorite singers. Katy Perry, Pink, Bon Jovi, and most recently, Celine Dion are just a few of those big-name stars.

Last week, Kelly literally broke the Internet with her cover of My Heart Goes On, and Celine took notice. The singer shared a video crying as she gave Kelly all the love and props for her version of the hit song.

Kelly, for her part, replied, again fangirling over the fact that not only did Celine know her name but also appreciated what she did with the famous tune.

It was a love fest all around, and Kelly deserved all the praise.

The Voice alum has done it again, too, as Kelly Clarkson teams up with Jelly Roll for a must-see duet of his song I Am Not Okay.