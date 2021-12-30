Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residency: When is it? What’s on the setlist?

Katy Perry has been teasing fans about her Las Vegas Residency. Pic credit: @katyperry/Instagram

Bon appetit! California-born popstar Katy Perry has been keeping her fans fed with exciting new details about her Las Vegas Residency.

The 37-year-old singer will be performing 16 shows at Resorts World Las Vegas from December 29, 2021, to March 29, 2022.

Giving Good Morning America a preview of the tour, Katy Perry: Play, Perry told the news outlet, “A lot of my shows have been, you know, figuratively larger than life. But I play a doll in this show, so everything is like, three times the size of me.” Around the same time, she shared an image to her Instagram account that revealed her setlist for the concert.

Her behind-the-scenes tour of the stage, which included a preview of her sparkly costumes, isn’t the only sneak peek fans have gotten of her upcoming show. Perry shared a fun clip on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen dressed in a red latex top, with cut-outs across her chest.

Resting on top of her head is a red and white mushroom cap. As the video plays on, Perry peers out from behind a giant mushroom with a microphone in her hand. As the camera pans out, her intricate set design is revealed — bringing giant mushrooms to the center of the viewer’s attention.

Katy Perry: Play setlist

To the excitement of her fans, Perry publicly disclosed her setlist for her latest tour earlier this week. In addition to her essential hit Waking Up In Vegas, her setlist includes many of her throwback singles such as ET, Calfornia Girls, Hot N’ Cold, and I Kissed A Girl. Her brand new single — When I’m Gone — which was released on December 29, will be played around the halfway mark.

To the surprise of many, this bop-filled setlist includes a cover of Whitney Houston’s The Greatest Love of All. Fans have dubbed this cover as “highly-anticipated,” with many wondering what spins she’ll put on the popular song.

Katy Perry wants to be the soundtrack of her fans’ life

In her aforementioned conversation with Good Morning America, Perry reflected on the ways her life since the last time she was on tour. She shared, “Between then and now, I was able to have a baby, which changed my life and brought me balance and perspective and priority and so much joy — everything I was looking for, I really found when I met her.” Perry gave birth to her first daughter, shared with her husband Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Her album Smile was released during the same week with her lead single named Daisy.

Perry continued to add that she hopes this tour will bring happiness to her fans. She shared, “Music will continue and people use music to be happy, to get their grief out, to dance, to put their makeup on, it’s — you know, we all need a soundtrack to our lives and I hope I can be part of that.”

Tickets for Katy Perry: Play can be purchased on Katy Perry’s website.