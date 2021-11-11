Katy Perry abandons platinum blonde, returns to signature black tresses for CMA appearance

Katy Perry made her return to dark hair for her appearance at this year’s CMA awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/StarMaxWorldwide

Katy Perry has ditched her platinum blonde locks to return to black, and the result is nostalgic.

Katy Perry wowed in a tight-fitting Vivienne Westwood gown

The American Idol judge and The One That Got Away singer, 37, displayed a triumphant return to her darker roots, posting a short clip of her peroxide hair going through the transformation process.

Katy braved the drastic change to prepare herself for the CMA’s last night, and the singer did not disappoint.

Wearing a figure-hugging, one-shoulder, brown leather dress and her freshly-dyed hair in an elegant top knot, Katy looked flawlessly beautiful for her appearance on the red carpet.

She captioned the photo sets saying, “i just think it’s time to give them everything they want 🤷🏼‍♀️” while hash-tagging fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

Katy kept her look simple, wearing just a trailing, wrap-around necklace around her throat and neutral-toned makeup on her face, with the exception of some lengthy, bold lashes that were accentuated with black mascara.

Katy has rocked a variety of hair colors in the past

Katy is known for changing up her hair color and has served up some major vibes with several choices over the years.

The singer, who debuted long, brown tresses earlier this spring, formerly stunned in 2010 with some face-framing pink and blue highlights running in streaks through her then-jet-black hair.

In a shocking change, the singer went from black to red in 2011, apparently an accidental hue that resulted from an attempt to go blonde.

Katy didn’t keep that shade long, however, and was soon seen sporting bubblegum-pink on top of her head, a color that stayed with the artist for almost half a year before she transitioned again.

A smurf-blue coif took over in early 2012 but had gone by the wayside a few months later in favor of a dark purple hue.

In more recent years, Katy has seamlessly eased from a cropped, blond pixie-cut to shoulder-length blonde, to luscious chocolate brown, back to blonde, and now back to black again.

Aside from going glam for red carpet events, Katy has remained a busy career woman as she continues to create new music as well as judging alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on American Idol.

In August, it was announced that Katy would return for American Idol’s 20th season in 2022, alongside Bryan and Richie.