Katy Perry’s jewel-covered football clutch will set you back almost $4,000–Here’s where to get it

Katy Perry recently posed grasping an expensive football-shaped clutch and wearing a skin-tight brown dress with matching gloves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Katy Perry tapped into her sporty-glam side recently when she wore a skin-hugging, chocolate brown Alex Perry gown complete with matching gloves while holding a bejeweled Judith Leiber Couture clutch in the shape of a football.

The Firework singer and fiancee to actor Orlando Bloom shared two new photos in the fancy get-up to her Instagram page in support of her attendance at the 2022 NFL Honors last night.

Katy looked like a model in her cosplay-style ensemble as the brown dress clung to her skin, giant diamond rings adorned two fingers on one of her gloved hands, and her long, brown hair lay slicked back from her brown-hued, made-up face.

Some large diamond-encrusted hoop earrings dangled from her ears to complete the dazzling look.

While Katy’s gown and gloves cost around $2,200, the sparkly football clutch really had fans’ eyes popping with its pricey tag of nearly $3,995.

With other celebs, such as Jennifer Lopez, having toted the clutch with them to major events, the accessory may soon become a coveted item among the regular population despite the hefty cost.

Should a fan want to save up their dough and purchase the glitzy item they may be relieved to find out that it isn’t that hard to find places to buy the costly purse.

Although the clutch is sold directly on the Judith Leiber Couture website, it can also be found for sale at Saks Fifth Avenue in pink and gold colors as well as Sports Illustrated’s online store SI Shop.

Katy presented the Defensive Player of the Year award

The American Idol judge, 37, helped present the prestigious Player of the Year Award alongside JJ Watt, with the duo giving the trophy to JJ’s brother TJ who is a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

TJ took home the honor after a panel of fifty media judges voted, with forty-seven coming back in favor of the 27-year-old player.

The award gave Steelers another notch in their belts for having one of their players nab the title, with TJ’s win marking the seventh time that a Steelers player managed to be recognized for their hard work.

Steelers defensive tackle Joe Greene won the award twice during his years with the team, while Mel Blount, Jack Lambert, Rod Woodson, James Harrison, and Troy Polamalu were each awarded the trophy once.