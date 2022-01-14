Katy Perry goes topless in behind-the-scenes photo after tribute to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry shares a racy snap after paying tribute to partner Orlando Bloom. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Katy Perry opted to go topless in a racy photo offering fans a behind-the-scenes look for a recent music video.

The 37-year-old recently paid tribute to her long-term partner actor Orlando Bloom who she began dating in 2016.

Her most recent album, Smile, was released in 2020, and the singer had a relatively quiet year in 2021 with limited musical releases.

She guest-hosted an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on her 37th birthday and was also featured in a Gap advert.

She released a new single before the beginning of the new year.

Katy Perry goes topless in new photo

In the racy photo, Perry turned her back to the camera, offering a side profile of her face and side boobs.

The Fireworks singer went topless in the snap, wearing just flared trousers in the first of a series of behind-the-scenes photos.

Perry confidently posed with her hands up against the wall next to a sign that reads “Do Not Hose Down.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Instagram photo picked up over 2.4 million likes, garnering numerous reactions from her followers.

“let it burn baby 🧨 #WIG,” the caption reads.

The hashtag stands for her pop single When I’m Gone with Swedish DJ Alesso. The song was released on 29 December 2021, and she revealed the video earlier this week.

In the other photos on the Instagram post, she gave fans more behind-the-scenes photos wearing outfits she rocked in the music video.

Katy Perry pays sweet tribute to Orlando Bloom

Perry paid tribute to Orlando Bloom with a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate his 45th birthday.

The couple shares a daughter Daisy Dove Bloom — their first child together. Perry gave birth in August 2020.

The British actor has a son from a previous relationship with model Miranda Kerr.

In an Instagram post with a series of photos showing some sweet moments of them as a couple, she wrote the following caption.

“happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know. thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd ♥️♠️”

Perry was previously in a relationship with Russell Brand — they got married a year after meeting on the set of Get Him to the Greek in 2009

They announced they were separating after 14 months — They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason.