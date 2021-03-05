Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoy the sun and sand in Hawaii with baby daughter, Daisy Dove

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took a break from their schedules to hit up the beach in Hawaii. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Katy Perry, 36, has been relaxing in Hawaii this week with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, 44, and their baby daughter, Daisy Dove.

The American Idol judge and her beau soaked up some sun while taking Daisy out for walks in the stroller and baby carrier.

Perry announced her pregnancy in March 2020 by showing off her baby bump with a flowy white dress in her music video for Never Worn White.

She grappled with tuning into her motherly instincts

The singer was open about her struggles to connect with her motherly side in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in August 2020.

“I guess probably why I’m so late, or not late, but 35 and having a child is because I was terrified of having a child. I was like, I don’t know how to do this. It’ll break….I’m not very maternal. I am, in a way, but like when it comes to crying, and sadness, and like that kind of stuff, I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do.’ Yeah. I was like, ‘Man, not only do I have to figure this out for myself, but I have to figure this out for my future in order to be able to enjoy this blessing.’ So after doing a ton of work and continuing on that journey, I was like, ‘I’m ready. I’m ready.’ “

Daisy Dove Bloom was welcomed into the world on August 26th, 2020.

Perry discussed the realities of the birthing process and the challenges she faced in the days immediately following.

While chatting with Jimmy Kimmel in February, the singer explained that she felt unprepared since “nobody talks about the first six weeks after giving birth….that’s wild! What a roller coaster.”

Perry returned as an American Idol judge just five weeks after the birth of Daisy and is continuing her journey on the reality show this year.

The star showed off her pipes in January, singing her hit song Firework at President Biden’s Inauguration, joining superstars Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga for the event.

Working to find her place

After struggling to find her place in the music world with her first album, a contemporary Christian record entitled Katy Hudson (Perry’s given name), she found her footing in pop music with her second album, One of the Boys.

Released in 2008, One of the Boys introduced the world to the hit song, I Kissed a Girl.

The song shot up the Billboard charts to become a number-one hit single and her second hit single, Hot N Cold, reached the number three spot on the American Billboard charts.

Her last album, Smile, was released in 2020.