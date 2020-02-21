Katy Perry collapses after gas leak on American Idol set

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry was filmed collapsing outside on the American Idol set in Sunriver, Oregon.

On the recent remote location taping of auditions for American Idol, Katy Perry fell to the ground in front of Oregon firefighters and Lionel Richie after a suspected “gas leak” suspended auditions.

In a clip posted below from Access Hollywood, guest judge Katy is interrupted during auditions after smelling the scent of gas. Her fellow judges were also aware of the propane odors.

Both Lionel Richie and country star Luke Bryan agreed with Perry as they smelled gas. She said: “It’s pretty intense.”

Luke said: “We’re getting heavy propane.”

“I have a slight headache from it, oh it’s bad, it’s really bad,” Katy said, standing up from the desk while the show competitors outside were evacuated from the building as the first responders arrived.

In the video, you can see Perry turn and collapse outside with Richie and the firefighters right there by her side.

The video, first posted by People, shows the action, and the show will air in its entirety on Sunday.

Katy Perry’s recent legal woes and engagement to Orlando Bloom

The last year was a tough one legally for the singer who is now engaged to Orlando Bloom. That appeared to be the brightest spot in a year plagued with court decisions that went against her.

Perry and Orlando Bloom were engaged last Valentine’s Day, and on her Instagram, she has posted photos from the surprise engagement party Orlando threw for her after asking her to marry him.

Katy Perry recently lost a case over her song Dark Horse, where it was claimed she plagiarized the music.

Katy Perry’s 2019 court judgment claimed she stole heavily from a gospel song that came out five years earlier by Christian rapper, Flame.

Earlier, she was embroiled in messy legal wrangling trying to purchase the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary compound, and the nuns were trying to block her purchase.

One nun accused Perry of having “blood on her hands.”

The drama over this real estate deal reached epic proportions as the nuns even made a video outlining their displeasure at the pop star who wanted the choice piece of LA real estate to do over as one of her homes:

American Idol winners in previous seasons

One of the challenges for American Idol winners is parlaying the win into a long-term career.

Among the past contestants who did just that are Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert, and Chris Daughtry.

Altogether, American Idol contestants have won 13 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and one Academy Award.

Now in its third season on ABC and its eighteenth season overall, American Idol 2020 debuted Sunday, February 16, at 8/7c.

American Idol airs Sunday at 8/7c on ABC.