Katie Holmes looks chic in a black crop top for NYC stroll

Katie Holmes displays her impressive abs as she walks the streets of New York in a crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Nancy Rivera/ACE Pictures

Katie Holmes showed off her fabulously fit body in a trendy outfit that displayed her flat stomach while she walked the streets of New York.

While Katie’s baby daddy, Tom Cruise, promotes Top Gun: Maverick in Asia, the actress is in New York City, enjoying the beautiful weather in comfortable yet stylish attire.

Katie looked effortlessly chic with white wired headphones in her ears as she laced up her sneakers and walked around the Big Apple, running errands and making moves.

The Dawson’s Creek actress recently made headlines when she walked the red carpet of the Tribeca Film Festival with her new beau, Bobby Wooten III.

Katie Holmes bares abs in a crop-top

Katie Holmes walked around the SoHo district in a belly-baring black crop top, which she paired with super-wide leg pants. The contrast between her oversized pants and tiny shirt highlighted Katie’s svelte frame.

Katie wore a soft-looking button-down sweater over the crop top and placed her hands in her pockets. Katie’s brown sweater featured bright red pockets, which offered a pop of color to the otherwise neutral ensemble.

She wore wired headphones and oversized sunglasses, which allowed her to zone out in the presence of paparazzi.

Katie Holmes walks in Soho with oversized pants and reveals tummy in crop top. Pic credit: Backgrid

The 43-year-old actress wore sensible black and white sneakers so she could navigate the city landscape with ease. Katie’s new boyfriend was nowhere in sight as the actress ran around town solo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katie Holmes’s new boyfriend is Bobby Wooten III

Regarding relationships, Katie Holmes tends to be a “sing it from the rooftops” type of woman. Her relationship with Tom Cruise caused the actor to jump on Oprah’s couch with excitement.

She was spotted making out all over town with her former chef boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., in 2020.

Katie was first spotted with her latest man, musician Bobby Wooten III in Central Park at the end of April.

Bobby is a bass player who has performed on Broadway and plays for Call Me Maybe singer Carly Rae Jepsen’s band.

Katie and Bobby were kissing and holding hands when the paparazzi captured the new couple, allegedly introduced by mutual friends. A few weeks later, Katie and Bobby were spotted kissing and biking together through the streets of New York. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the end of May for The Moth’s 25th Anniversary gala, The Silver Ball, honoring Bobby’s collaborator, David Byrne.

Bobby, who is ten years Katie’s junior, told Us Weekly, “I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date.”

Summer is just beginning, and more PDA-packed photos featuring Bobby and Katie are likely.