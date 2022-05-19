Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly show off new looks the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly Top Gun: Maverick. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Koffel

Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise walked the red carpet of the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, and the two were all smiles.

The premiere was part of The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival which began earlier this week. Both actors wore designer duds and smiled at hundreds of photographers eager to capture their looks.

The red carpet had appearances from other celebrities like Eva Longoria and Adriana Lima.

There were also fighter jets at the premiere to pay tribute to the sequel. Fighter jets were not the only surprise– Tom received a surprise award, the Palme d’Or. The award, given by the Cannes Festival, inspired Tom to receive a five-minute standing ovation at the premiere.

Top Gun: Maverick has phenomenal reviews, and the release date is next week.

Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise at premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise put on their best attire and walked the red carpet of their new film, Top Gun: Maverick. The two looked cozy as they smiled at each other and posed for the camera. The Top Gun cast had great chemistry that shined through in photos from the event.

Jennifer wore a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown with heavy fabric and metallic hues. The dress was off the shoulder and revealed a clean neckline without a necklace. However, she was not without jewelry, as her fingers featured giant diamonds. Her hair was slicked back in an elegant updo that showed her natural beauty.

Tom looked dapper as he wore a black tuxedo and a matching bow tie to the event.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Cannes Festival Instagram shared photos of the cast, including the actors and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, looking at the sky at the air performance.

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly star in Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, which starred Tom Cruise as Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The movie has been a highly-anticipated film and was delayed by the pandemic.

Besides stars Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise, the Top Gun: Maverick cast includes Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and Val Kilmer.

The film, distributed by Paramount Pictures, featured a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. The ratings for the movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, are very impressive, especially for what promises to be a box office smash.

Next, the cast heads to London for the next premiere of the film.

Top Gun: Maverick comes out in theaters on May 24.