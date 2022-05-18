Eva Longoria shows all in a braless black sheer gown at Cannes

Eva Longoria Cannes Film Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Eva Longoria made quite an entrance as she walked at the opening ceremony of the 75th annual event Cannes Film Festival.

Eva went braless in a black-sheer gown that elegantly covered her private areas but gave just a peek of her toned body. Eva was one of the actors who attended the event held at Palais des Festivals in Cannes.

The Desperate Housewives actress showed viewers how to serve looks in a sheer dress as she managed to show off some skin but remained classy in the process. Eva, joined by Julianne Moore, was on hand for the premiere of Final Cut.

Eva Longoria goes braless in stunning black gown at Cannes

Eva Longoria left her mark at the Cannes Film Festival, and it has only just started. The actress impressed in a black-sheer gown by Alberta Ferretti from the Fall-Winter 2022 line.

The gown featured a semi-sheer bottom with a ruffled skirt and sequins as she flashed some cheeks in black heels.

The couture piece had spaghetti straps and an open back, which showed her toned body and petite frame.

Eva sparkled, thanks to additions from Chopard jewelry. She elevated her look with an eye-catching black and diamond choker.

Her hair was in a sophisticated updo with wispy tresses framing her face and loose curls falling behind her back in a ponytail. She wore light pink blush and dramatic eyeliner that made her beautiful brown eyes pop.

Eva completed the look with black strappy Aquazzura heels.

Eva shared a few photos on Instagram from her special night, including one of her getting out of an SUV. She wrote in the caption, “Amazing opening night at Cannes Film Festival 📸 by @samhussein1.”

Her comments section contained praise for Eva’s ability to slay look after look.

Eva Longoria attended the Final Cut premiere

This was hardly Eva’s first go at the Cannes Film Festival. With the exception of the pandemic when no one went because of a cancellation, Eva is a mainstay at the European spectacle.

She is known for her gorgeous looks and sophisticated style that rarely misses. The festival is work for Eva as she and other actresses and models are paid to promote, socialize and take photos.

She and Julianne Moore attended the opening ceremony and screening of Final Cut (Coupez! in French!)

Final Cut is a Zombie comedy directed by Michel Hazanavicius and a French adaptation of a 2017 Japanese film, One Cut of the Dead.

Eva lent her acting chops to the role, and we hope she continues to slay on the red carpet.