Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten embrace on the red carpet

Bobby Wooten III and Katie Holmes pose together.

Katie Holmes can’t stop smiling as she embraces her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III at the premiere of Alone Together during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

The new couple made their red carpet debut last month while attending the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala in New York City.

Holmes was first linked to the young musician in April after photos emerged of the pair putting on some PDA during an outing in NYC.

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten embrace on the red carpet

Katie Holmes, 43, and Bobby Wooten III, 33, looked smitten on their latest red carpet date night.

Holmes looked chic in a long, see-through white dress that she paired with a gold necklace and bracelet.

Wooten wore dark green pants, a white button-up shirt, and a black blazer.

The Dawson’s Creek star was smiling ear to ear as the couple put their arms around each other, smiling and posing for photos.

The movie Alone Together is written and directed by Holmes, who also stars in the film.

She shared a trailer for the movie on her Instagram page.

In the movie, Holmes plays June, a food critic, who ends up in the same upstate New York AirBnB as a stranger named Charlie, played by Jim Sturgess, without her boyfriend, who is unable to join her.

Who is Katie’s boyfriend Bobby Wooten?

Wooten is an award-winning musician who has maintained a low profile, escaping tabloid stories during his career.

He is currently playing bass in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway, and he recently played at Coachella with Carly Rae Jepsen, according to Elle Magazine.

Bobby Wooten has been nominated for a Grammy Award, is an instructor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and is from Chicago.

A source told People about Wooten after photos of his date with Holmes surfaced.

“He’s an amazing guy, very kind, super talented and just an all-around cool guy,” the source said to the publication, continuing: “He’s a highly accomplished bassist and musician, and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come.”

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise, and their relationship drew significant media attention. The former couple shares a daughter Suri, who is 16 years old.

She was dating Jamie Foxx for several years before they quietly split in 2019. Before Wooten, the actress was linked to Emilio Vitolo, but they appeared to end their relationship in 2021.