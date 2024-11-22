Kate Middleton’s Christmas concert may include a big surprise

Kate Middleton seems to be on the mend and can plan a little bit more for the future after almost a year of healing from her serious health issues.

Kate’s surgery and subsequent preventative cancer treatments have sidelined her most of the year, but news of her annual Christmas concert is starting to come out.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kate made it clear that she takes it day by day as she decides if she is well enough to go to an event.

Kate maintains that her primary focus is staying “cancer-free” while caring for her family, including children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kate’s first royal appearance after her illness came at the Trooping of the Colours for King Charles’s birthday celebration, and she’s been seen just a handful of times since.

Kate has an annual Christmas concert that will likely happen again this year. She may also be planning a surprise for two.

Royal author Katie Nicholl says that Kate may have a Christmas ‘surprise’ planned

Kate has a special Christmas concert every year, and this year seems to be shaping up much like the previous years.

Royal author Katie Nicholl shared her thoughts about the Christmas concert with the Sun. She has written several biographies about Prince William and Kate

She said, “I’m predicting a big family turnout.” That family turnout could include Kate’s children, her parents, Carole and Michael, and her siblings, Pippa and James.

Katie also shared that Kate has been “working on it behind the scenes” but may not be playing piano in the service this year.

When asked about Kate playing during the service, Katie said, “I’m not sure whether she will be involved in the performance. I mean, we’ve yet to see. The capacity for surprise never underestimates it.”

Kate performed the song For Those Who Can’t Be Here with Tom Walker during her first Christmas concert.

It would be great to see her back at the piano if she felt well enough to do it during the Christmas concert.

Prince William and Kate share an invitation to the Christmas concert

Prince William and Kate shared an invitation in the form of a video on X ahead of their December Christmas concert.

The concert will take place on Friday, December 6 at Westminster Abbey.

It is called Together At Christmas Carol Service.

Something exciting is coming… 🎄🎵



The invitations are fresh off the press for this year's Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December.



We can't wait for you to join us too! Tune in on @ITV and @ITVX on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/knmlyN6PZt — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 13, 2024

It will be great to see Kate surrounded by her family at the special concert ahead of the Christmas holiday.