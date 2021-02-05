Kate Middleton sits down with ‘inspiring group of teachers’ to discuss mental health in lockdown

Kate Middleton sat down for a chat with teachers to discuss the mental well-being of students and teachers. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton sat down yesterday with a group of teachers to find out how they and their pupils are coping with remote learning.

Kids across the United Kingdom are currently engaging in remote learning due to the restrictions brought about by the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

This week is also Children’s Mental Health Week, which prompted the Duchess to remotely check in on a group of teachers from Ribbon Academy in Durham, in the northeast of England.

Kate spoke to the group from her new office at the Queen’s Sandringham Palace in Norfolk. Herself and William are currently residing at the nearby Anmer Hall, where their own children are also engaging in remote learning.

The Duchess put the teachers on the spot with some “quick-fire questions.” Thankfully, they’d done their homework and were up to the challenge.

Kate asked the educators about the work her charity Place2Be provides for the school. The charity focuses on improving the mental well-being of students and staff alike.

The Duchess talked one-on-one with the educators. Pic credit: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

Kate discussed the mental health of pupils

Naturally, Kate also asked the tutors how the pupils were getting on and how they were coping with remote learning; one teacher responded by stating she “couldn’t be prouder of them” and “that they had all risen to the challenge.”

Another teacher described her pupils as “absolutely hilarious” and added that they hadn’t “lost the life” in them.

Kate also asked them what they hoped would be the positive outcomes of the remote learning experience, which caused one of the educators to joke that he hoped the kids learned “how to take turns a little bit more.”

Finally, she asked them what they do to look after their own well-being. They mostly responded that getting outside and doing some exercise was important. At the same time, another teacher stated that staying as positive as possible helped them get through the difficult times.

The Duke and Duchess’s official Twitter account posted a clip of the exchange and described the tutors as an “inspiring group of teachers.”

They also wrote: “Although it’s Children’s Mental Health Week, we need to ensure our teachers are supported as well.”

What an inspiring group of teachers!



Kate Middleton wore Rebecca Taylor for the event

For the conversation, Kate was wearing an elegant tweed skirt suit from Rebecca Taylor.

The chic two-piece outfit was not a new item; she last wore it in 2017 for another child-focused event — the opening of accommodation for families of children being treated at Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

