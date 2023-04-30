Kate Middleton shares this in common with Princess Diana

Kate Middleton shared a surprising detail about her connection to Prince Diana during a recent visit to Wales ahead of King Charles’s coronation.

While meeting fans outside the Dowlais Rugby Club on April 27, the Princess of Wales revealed that she shares the same ring size as her husband’s late mother.

“It’s the same ring, and it’s exactly the same size as when I tried it on. It’s very special. What an honor to be able to wear it,” she said in a now-deleted Instagram video seen by E! News.

She also revealed that she never had the opportunity to meet her mother-in-law, who tragically died in a car accident in 1997.

Therefore, Prince William didn’t have to alter the band on his mother’s blue sapphire jewelry ring when he proposed in 2010.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Middleton told the royal watcher that the late Diana would have been a “brilliant” grandmother to her and Prince William’s three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 5-year-old Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales added, “We miss her every day.”

Why Prince William finally proposed after dating Kate Middleton for nine years

Prince William famously dated Kate Middleton for almost a decade before he got down on one knee to propose.

According to royal biographer Marcia Moody, William knew that Middleton was the right one for him when the pair lived together in Anglesey.

In her 2013 book, Kate: A Biography, Moody wrote that Middleton’s domestic skill is what convinced the Prince that she was the right woman to build a family with:

“Over the couple of years while they were based there, Kate looked after everything related to their home. Unlike other royals before him, William employed no domestic staff and Kate took care of it all,” she wrote, per The Express, continuing:

“They both knew what was coming and knew that, although many good things would follow, it would also mean a life of increasing duty and less time to themselves.”

Prince Harry reveals how Prince William ended up with Prince Diana’s sapphire ring

Following Diana’s death, it was reported that the sapphire ring, which Middleton now has, was inherited by Prince Harry, who eventually offered it to his older brother Prince William.

However, in his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex revealed that was not the case.

Harry wrote in his book that he never gave the iconic ring to his brother. He shared that William asked for it after his mother died, and he was “happy” for his brother to have the ring.

The 12-carat sapphire ring also has 14 solitaire diamonds surrounding it, and it was originally gifted to Diana when King Charles proposed in 1981.