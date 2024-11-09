Kate Middleton is in while Queen Camilla gets sidelined from an important festival

It seems that Kate Middleton may be covering for Queen Camilla in an upcoming event, much like the monarch did while Kate and King Charles were under the weather dealing with their cancers.

The United States celebrates Veterans Day in November each year as a Federal holiday, and the United Kingdom does something similar on the second Sunday of the month.

Veterans Day is an essential reminder of the armistice on November 11, 1918, signaling the end of the First World War, and the United Kindom has a similar holiday.

While Armed Forces Day is celebrated in June in the United Kingdom, Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day are observed, and royal family members are usually present to show their respect.

The Westminster Government explains, “On Remembrance Sunday, we pause to remember those killed and injured in past wars. We know that many ex-service people go on fighting their own war through physical or mental trauma, and this special day is a way to show our support.”

The royal family usually attends a festival before the officially observed holidays. Still, one prominent member cannot participate this year, and it isn’t Kate Middleton.

Kate to attend the Festival of Remembrance while Queen Camilla sits it out

Queen Camilla has had to cancel several appointments lately due to a severe sickness that is challenging to overcome.

The Sun reports that Queen Camilla, who has been battling a chest infection, will not attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The celebration is full of tributes and musical performances in the presence of King Charles and other royal family members. Still, Queen Camilla will stay home this time due to doctor’s orders.

ABC News confirms that Kate will attend the celebration and will also appear on Monday, Armistice Day, at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

Kate has completed her chemotherapy and will return to her regular royal duties as long as her health allows.

Kate, who was recently invited by Dolly Parton to visit Dollywood with her family, has shared that she does not know how she will feel on any given day.

Kate seems to have a new outlook on her life and will prioritize her family. She will undertake her royal duties if she can manage them in light of how she feels on any given day.

The Duchess of Gloucester plants a cross in remembrance

Each year since 1928, a cross has been planted at the Field of Remembrance to honor the veterans and other military personnel.